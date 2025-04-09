Freenome Names Aaron Elliott, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Company’s Next Chapter of Commercial Growth and Product Innovation

Accomplished industry leader brings specialized experience to advance Freenome’s screening blood tests for colorectal cancer, lung cancer and additional indications

BRISBANE, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome, a biotechnology company pioneering an early cancer detection platform, today announced the appointment of Aaron Elliott, Ph.D., as its new chief executive officer. With nearly 20 years in the diagnostics industry, Aaron has provided leadership at the intersection of R&D, product development and commercialization to drive market traction and expand clinical impact. His experience includes a deep focus on early cancer detection and multiomics that aligns with Freenome’s mission to make cancer screening accessible for everyone.

“Aaron has a track record of not only launching first-to-market tests but also leveraging an integrated approach to product iteration that fuels more rapid availability of testing options for patients and providers,” said Moritz Hartmann, a member of the Freenome Board of Directors and global head, Roche Information Solutions. “His leadership at Freenome will be instrumental in guiding the launch of the company’s first colorectal cancer screening blood test and the ongoing, data-driven development of its personalized early cancer detection platform.”

Aaron joins Freenome most recently from REALM IDx, Inc., where he served as CEO and president for nearly four years, overseeing its subsidiaries Ambry Genetics, Invicro and Konica Minolta REALM-Japan. He led the acquisition of Ambry by Konica Minolta for $1 billion in 2017. The company continued to experience record growth to approximately 400,000 patient samples annually and core business profitability, driven by novel multiomic test offerings. Ambry was subsequently acquired by Tempus AI in February 2025.

“I am impressed by the recent data from Freenome’s unique multimodal platform for blood-based cancer screening tests, and by the test versioning and performance improvement strategy that will position the company to expand quickly into additional indications, including lung cancer,” Aaron said. “I am excited to work with the Freenome team, board and partners to deliver a comprehensive product offering that empowers health systems, providers and payers to reach and serve unscreened and underserved populations.”

From 2016 to 2021, Aaron led Ambry Genetics as CEO and transformed the company into one of the largest hereditary cancer testing labs in the world by launching tests with best-in-class diagnostic yield and unique population health tools to identify patients at risk for cancer. He joined Ambry in 2008 as an R&D scientist and later became its chief scientific officer. His experience includes creating and launching several first-to-market tests and technologies, including the first CLIA/CAP exome test, hereditary cancer panels, and paired RNA and DNA germline tests.

Aaron did his genetics Ph.D. training at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Thomas Jefferson University and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Franklin & Marshall College.

“We are thrilled that Aaron is joining Freenome as its next CEO,” said Douglas VanOort, a member of the Freenome board and former chairman and CEO of NeoGenomics. “After an extensive search process, it became clear that Aaron’s unique combination of scientific expertise and relevant industry leadership makes him the ideal person to lead our company. He brings a distinguished background of driving strategic transformation while maintaining an unwavering commitment to scientific excellence, which will accelerate our mission to transform cancer screening and create sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.”

About Freenome

Freenome is breaking barriers to early cancer detection with a suite of blood tests built on its multiomics platform. The company recognizes that no single technology can identify every cancer due to the disease’s inherent heterogeneity. Freenome’s multimodal approach combines molecular biology and assays with computational biology, machine learning and multiple data types to tune into cancer’s subtlest cues, even at the earliest stages of the disease.

With the convenience of a standard blood draw, Freenome aims to empower everyone to access recommended cancer screenings. The company is partnering with healthcare organizations and population health decision-makers to integrate its technology and software platform, making cancer detection easier and more accessible. Freenome is headquartered in Brisbane, California. Find out more at www.freenome.com and visit us on LinkedIn .

