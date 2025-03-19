Frazier Life Sciences Promotes Anna Chen to Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding investment firm focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced the promotion of Anna Chen, Ph.D., to Partner.





Dr. Chen joined FLS in 2018 and has played an integral role in the firm’s strategy, portfolio growth, and company creation efforts. Dr. Chen has led or co-led FLS’ investments in and currently serves on the boards of Alentis (a Series D FLS investment), Eyconis (an FLS Company Creation investment), and BlueWater Biosciences (another FLS Company Creation investment).

Dr. Chen has also played key roles in FLS investments such as Lengo Therapeutics, which was acquired by Blueprint Medicines for $250 million upfront in 2021, and SanReno Therapeutics, which Novartis acquired for an undisclosed amount in 2024. In addition, she was instrumental in FLS’ investments in Amunix Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired in 2021 by Sanofi for $1 billion upfront and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain development milestones.

“Anna has made many terrific investments, and we are excited to promote her to Partner,” said Patrick Heron, Managing Partner at FLS. “With her scientific acumen and ability to foster strong relationships with entrepreneurs, Anna has been pivotal to our team’s venture and company creation strategies.”

As Partner, Dr. Chen will continue sourcing cutting-edge technologies, structuring and negotiating complex transactions, and launching companies aimed at developing and delivering novel therapeutics.

“I am honored to join the partnership at Frazier Life Sciences and privileged to work within this exceptional team,” said Dr. Chen. “I look forward to continuing to build and support pioneering biotech companies that have the potential to bring life-changing treatments to patients.”

Prior to joining FLS, Dr. Chen was a management consultant at L.E.K. Consulting. Dr. Chen earned her Ph.D. in Systems Biology and her A.B. in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University.

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences manages over $3.9 billion in capital, including Venture Funds focusing on company creation and private companies and the long-only Public Funds focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, over 60 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by FLS, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Palo Alto, Calif. (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York, and London.

