Frazier Life Sciences Appoints Aditya Kohli to Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding investment firm focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Aditya Kohli, Ph.D., to Partner.





Since joining FLS in 2016, Dr. Kohli has played a foundational role in company creation, co-founding six life sciences companies, including HilleVax (NASDAQ: HLVX, IPO in 2022), Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT, IPO in 2019), and Scout Bio (acquired by Ceva Santé Animale). He previously acted as Chief Business Officer at Phathom, Chief Operating Officer at HilleVax, and served on the Board of Scout Bio. He currently serves on the Board of HilleVax.

“Aditya has been a valued member of the FLS team, and we are thrilled to see him step into this next chapter at the firm as Partner,” said Jamie Topper, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Partner at FLS. “With over 10 years of industry experience, Aditya will lend his leadership experience and extensive operating knowledge as we back and build the next generation of biotech companies.”

As Partner, Dr. Kohli will continue focusing on company creation while also expanding his role to include broader investment responsibilities and shaping FLS’s investment strategy.

“Frazier Life Sciences is an incredibly supportive team with a long-term mindset, which makes all the difference when it comes to making thoughtful investments and providing enduring support to our portfolio companies,” said Dr. Kohli. “I’m excited to help lead our company creation efforts for innovative biotechs delivering novel therapeutics.”

Prior to joining FLS, Dr. Kohli was an Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Company. He earned his Ph.D. from the UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco joint graduate program in bioengineering and holds B.S. and M.Eng. degrees in biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences manages over $3.9 billion in capital, including Venture Funds focusing on company creation and private companies and the long-only Public Funds focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, over 60 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by FLS, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Palo Alto, Calif. (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York, and London.

