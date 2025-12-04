Former FDA, CRO, and Industry Leader Dr. Stephine Keeton Joins MMS as Senior Director of Biometrics

CANTON, Mich. (December 4, 2025) – MMS, a global, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), announced today that Stephine Keeton, PhD, has joined the company as Senior Director of Biometrics. Her appointment comes against an industry backdrop of rising trial and data complexity, alongside intensifying pressure on sponsors to accelerate cycle times and enhance productivity. With experience spanning regulatory, biopharma, and CRO environments, Dr. Keeton is uniquely positioned to strengthen MMS’ specialist biometrics capabilities and support sponsors in addressing today’s expanding clinical data challenges. Immediately prior to joining MMS, she led biostatistics at Altimmune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and has previously served within the FDA in statistical roles for more than seven years.

“Stephine’s expansive experience across diverse settings will add significant value to our biometrics leadership team, in turn delivering value to our global biopharmaceutical clients,” said Chris Schoonmaker, Chief Operating Officer at MMS. “Her appointment comes at an inflection point for our industry, as sponsors increasingly look for specialized partners who can guide them through complex data challenges and deliver high-quality, submission-ready results.”

Michelle Gayari, Executive Vice President of Global Operational Excellence and Innovation added, “Stephine’s leadership will help us continue to advance our approach to biometrics, including integration of AI and automation across the data lifecycle, and partner with our clients to achieve their development goals.”

MMS delivers end-to-end biometrics solutions, integrating biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, data science, medical writing, and pharmacovigilance to support sponsors from trial design through regulatory submission.

Dr. Keeton said, “I am excited to join MMS at a time when the role of biometrics in clinical development is more critical than ever, and the opportunities to innovate are vast. Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how the combination of thoughtful statistical planning, robust data strategy, and regulatory foresight shapes the success of clinical trials. I’m looking forward to working with a team that is so deeply committed to scientific excellence and operational innovation, and to helping our clients reduce their risk while accelerating the development of new therapies.”

With a global footprint across four continents, MMS anchors its biometrics solutions in quality-by-design and proactive data risk management, complemented by deep capabilities in trial design and regulatory strategy. Leveraging advanced technologies, including Datacise ® for real-time data visualization and analytics, and KerusCloud ® for clinical trial simulation and design optimization, MMS equips sponsors with the insights needed to maintain data integrity, anticipate risk, and ensure regulatory readiness at every stage. This holistic approach brings deep expertise, optimized processes, and advanced technologies to deliver the flexibility and strategic support sponsors need to thrive in an increasingly demanding data and regulatory environment.

Dr. Keeton’s appointment further strengthens MMS’ leadership as a data-focused CRO, and reinforces the company’s mission to support the development of therapies that make a meaningful difference for patients.

To learn more about biometrics solutions at MMS, visit https://mmsholdings.com/solutions/full-service-biometrics/.

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO) that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, a 19-year track record, AI technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner. With a global footprint across five continents, MMS maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating.

For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.

Media Contact

Liz Cole

lizcol01@mmsholdings.com