FORE Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 12, 2026

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORE Biotherapeutics today announced that the Company will participate at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2026 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum. The Company will attend on Tuesday, May 19, and will participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference. The Company will attend and participate in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, June 2.

Management will host and participate in one-on-one meetings. Please contact Argot Partners to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.

About FORE Biotherapeutics

Fore is a registration stage targeted oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide better outcomes for patients with the hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394; formerly PLX8394) is a V600 and non-V600 BRAF inhibitor rationally designed with a first-in-class mechanism to address treatment gaps from 1st and 2nd generation BRAF inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investors and Media:

Argot Partners

212.600.1902 | ForeBio@argotpartners.com