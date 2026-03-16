Flyte Launches Florida Hops to Service Accelerating Demand

Fleet Expansion Underway With Five Vision Jets Expected to Be Operating by Memorial Day



Regional Aviation Platform Now Connects Entire East Coast Following Successful Soft Launch in Florida

FORT MILL, S.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) today announced the official launch of Flyte Hops Florida, expanding Flyte’s regional aviation network from its original New York-based service to now providing multiple aircraft along the entire East Coast from Maine to Florida. As previously announced, Flyte is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The launch follows a recent soft operational rollout in Florida, which occurred while one of Flyte’s Cirrus Vision Jets was undergoing routine scheduled maintenance in the region. During that brief period, Flyte generated more than $160,000 of inbound flight bookings on a single aircraft without marketing or promotional activity, demonstrating strong organic demand in the Florida market and beyond.

These results provided confidence for Flyte to accelerate the pace of the planned growth of the aircraft fleet and expansion strategy to formally launch Flyte Hops operations throughout Florida, expanding coverage across the Southeast and creating a fully connected regional network spanning the entire East Coast.

“Demand during our Florida trial launch significantly exceeded expectations,” said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flyte. “What began as a temporary operational adjustment quickly validated the strength of our regional aviation model. With the launch of Flyte Hops Florida, we now effectively cover the entire East Coast. Importantly, this demand developed organically without any marketing effort, highlighting the size of the opportunity in regional air travel.”

Building a Scalable Regional Aviation Platform

Flyte is building a regional aviation platform designed to connect high-demand U.S. travel corridors using modern Cirrus Vision Jets. Each aircraft is equipped with advanced safety technology, including the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) - the industry’s only private jet with a whole-aircraft parachute system.

Flyte’s Hops service focuses on short-haul private aviation routes connecting underutilized regional airports where commercial airline service is limited or non-existent. Our service enables travelers to bypass major hubs and significantly reduce total travel time, providing a faster and more flexible alternative to traditional travel.

The United States has more than 5,000 public-use airports, the vast majority of which are underutilized by commercial airlines, creating a significant opportunity for regional aviation platforms like Flyte to connect cities more efficiently.

Fleet Expansion Underway

Flyte is executing a fleet expansion strategy designed to replicate its regional air-mobility model across multiple high-demand U.S. markets, with at least five Cirrus Vision Jets expected to be in operation by Memorial Day 2026.

Following the completion of its East Coast network, Flyte plans to expand operations into California and Texas in 2026 as part of a broader multi-region rollout strategy designed to replicate the company’s model across major U.S. travel corridors.

Additional markets are currently under evaluation in the Midwest and Northwest regions.

“Our focus now is disciplined execution and strategic expansion,” Sellouk added. “Regional mobility remains one of the most underdeveloped segments of aviation, and Flyte is building the infrastructure to connect cities in a way that is faster, more efficient, and dramatically more convenient.”

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility Company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on high frequency, short haul markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset backed aviation infrastructure designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyte.travel

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our expectation to have at least five Cirrus Vision Jets in operation by Memorial Day 2026 and our plan to expand operations into California and Texas in 2026 as part of a broader multi-region rollout strategy designed to replicate the company’s model across major U.S. travel corridors. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, a future event, or otherwise and such statements are made only as of the date hereof. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.



CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

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