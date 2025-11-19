SUBSCRIBE
Fluid Biomed Appoints Veteran MedTech Executive John Kilcoyne as Independent Board Chair

November 19, 2025 
Appointment expands the company’s leadership expertise as Fluid Biomed advances development of its polymer-based stent technology to treat brain aneurysms and stroke.



CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Biomed Inc. (“Fluid Biomed”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing neurovascular innovation, today announced the appointment of John Kilcoyne as Independent Chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Kilcoyne’s appointment broadens the company’s sector expertise as it accelerates development of its unique polymer-based stent technology to treat brain aneurysms and stroke.

Mr. Kilcoyne has led a distinguished 40-plus-year career in the medical device industry at both Board and Executive levels. Over this period, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, built success-oriented cultures, and guided multiple organizations through reorganizations, acquisitions, startups, and public offerings. His leadership has generated more than $1 billion in value through a combination of initial public offerings and acquisitions.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Kilcoyne as Independent Chair of our Board,” said Dr. John Wong, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fluid Biomed. “His strategic insight and leadership strength will significantly enhance our Board’s guidance as we aim to secure our next milestones.”

“John’s decades of experience in leading high-growth medical device companies, navigating complex regulatory pathways, and executing successful IPOs and acquisitions will be invaluable as we scale toward commercialization,” said Dr. Alim Mitha, Fluid Biomed co-founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer.

“I am honored to join Fluid Biomed at such a pivotal moment,” said Mr. Kilcoyne. “I share the company’s vision for transforming brain aneurysm and stroke therapy and enabling physicians with their compelling technology to better serve patients worldwide. I look forward to working closely with the Board and executive team to support strategic growth, accelerate clinical progress, and deliver meaningful impact for patients and stakeholders.”

About Fluid Biomed Inc.

Fluid Biomed Inc. is a pioneering medical device company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada focused on developing polymer-based stent technologies for the minimally invasive treatment of neurovascular disease and stroke. Supported by strong scientific evidence, promising human clinical trial data, and robust financial partnerships, the company is advancing toward breakthroughs in the care of brain aneurysm patients.


Contacts

info@fluidbiomed.com

