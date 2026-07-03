Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Downtown Sarasota Location

State-of-the-art facility expands access to comprehensive cancer care

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) celebrated the opening of its new Sarasota Downtown location earlier this week with a ribbon cutting, now open at 1941 Waldemere Street, Floors 4 and 5, Sarasota, FL 34239, within the Milman-Kover Cancer Pavilion on the campus of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

"This new location reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered cancer care in a setting designed for comfort, convenience and collaboration," said David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician. "We are strengthening our ability to provide comprehensive care close to home while improving the overall experience for our patients."

Spanning approximately 60,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility represents a significant expansion of our previous Sarasota location, adding more than 40,500 square feet from our previous space to better serve the growing needs of the community. Additionally, the new space elevates the care experience with eight additional exam rooms and 32 more infusion chairs, for a total of 27 exam rooms and 80 infusion chairs to better serve patients. Designed to provide greater comfort and convenience, the expanded facility increases access to innovative treatments, including bispecific therapy, a cutting-edge immunotherapy that helps the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells. By offering bispecific therapy in a community-based setting, FCS ensures patients can receive highly specialized, leading-edge care close to home.

Anjan Patel, MD, FCS director of pharmacy and therapeutics added, "We are proud to welcome our patients into this modern, thoughtfully designed space that supports every aspect of their care journey. With expanded access to advanced technology and integrated services, this new facility allows us to continue delivering personalized treatment with greater efficiency and compassion."

The opening of the FCS Sarasota Downtown location is part of a broader initiative to transform cancer care delivery in the region by expanding access to innovative treatments and coordinated services within the community.

In addition to Dr. Patel, board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists Luis Chu, MD, Alexander Glick, MD, Elizabeth Guancial, MD, Jayan Nair, MD, Ke Ning, MD and Pavan Kumar Tandra, MD, provide care at the new Sarasota Downtown location, alongside an expert team of advanced practice providers and support staff.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)



For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

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SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute