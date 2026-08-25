Flatiron Health Expands NSCLC Panoramic Dataset With Comprehensive Biomarker Data Model, Enabling Precision Medicine Research at Unprecedented Scale

AI-extracted biomarker data spanning 17+ markers across 345,000+ patients unlocks research across the full lung cancer continuum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to improving cancer care and advancing research using real-world data, today announced the expansion of its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Panoramic dataset with a comprehensive biomarker data model, delivering specimen-level molecular detail at a scale of 345,000+ patients across early and advanced settings. This expansion enables researchers to more deeply explore biomarker-driven treatment patterns, patient outcomes and evolving testing practices across the NSCLC care journey.

The expanded biomarker data model delivers richer molecular profiling across the full spectrum of guideline-recommended biomarkers—including EGFR, BRAF, KRAS, ALK, ROS1, RET, MET, HER2/ERBB2, NTRK, and PD-L1. Each biomarker now includes specimen-level data elements (collection date, received date, test type, lab name, and mutation/alteration detail where applicable), enabling researchers to understand not just what biomarkers are present, but how and when they were tested for all testing instances. In addition to expanding depth on standard of care testing, the dataset also captures emerging biomarkers like KEAP1, STK11, TP53, MTAP, CDKN2A, HRAS, NRAS, and PIK3CA that are increasingly being studied as predictors of immunotherapy response and resistance, with the flexibility to incorporate additional emerging biomarkers as research and customer needs evolve.

"For biopharma partners developing precision therapies in lung cancer, real-world biomarker data with depth, granularity, and scale is absolutely necessary to answer their most complex research questions," said Kate Estep, Chief Product Officer at Flatiron Health. "This expansion delivers the biomarker detail our partners need—from established drivers to emerging targets—within a single, rigorously validated dataset spanning more than 345,000 patients."

The NSCLC Panoramic dataset enables research that has historically been difficult at scale, including biomarker prevalence studies in rare mutation-defined cohorts, treatment sequencing post-targeted therapy, resistance mechanism analysis, and real-world comparator arm development. Flatiron's lung cancer research portfolio demonstrates the breadth of applications enabled by the dataset—from machine learning risk stratification in PD-L1-high patients to real-world response assessment and digital twin counterfactual modeling.

"Biomarker-directed therapy has transformed lung cancer care, and meaningful studies of treatment patterns, outcomes, and resistance require data with both the clinical depth to capture how a patient’s disease evolves and the scale to generate robust insights across diverse populations,” said Emily Castellanos, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Director and Head of Research Oncology at Flatiron Health. "This expanded data model reflects the true complexity of modern lung cancer care, capturing not just whether a biomarker is present, but the specimen-level detail and temporal detail that enables meaningful, regulator-grade evidence."

Flatiron's lung cancer real-world evidence has supported diverse research applications, including:

In addition to multiple biotech organizations, more than 70% of leading biopharma companies use Flatiron’s NSCLC Panoramic datasets for its combination of scale, depth, and granularity, including specimen-level biomarker data across more than 345,000 patients in early and advanced disease settings. Flatiron’s lung cancer portfolio also includes more than 28,000 patients with small cell lung cancer, providing complementary real-world evidence across the full spectrum of thoracic malignancies and enabling more rigorous research into testing patterns, treatment decisions, and patient outcomes. Learn more about the company’s presence at the IASLC 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health transforms cancer care and research through a unified, global oncology engine powered by expert-validated AI and deep clinical and scientific expertise. Built from the experiences of millions of patients across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, our real-world evidence informs the research, regulatory, commercial, and treatment decisions shaping oncology today. In the US, our point-of-care technology empowers clinicians to deliver smarter, more connected care while generating deeper insights that help advance cancer research. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About Panoramic Data

Panoramic data is Flatiron's foundational real-world data, flexibly designed to meet the needs of biopharma’s evolving research priorities with biomarker depth, scaled outcomes, and longitudinal data across 6M+ patients. Panoramic data is a comprehensive data solution that spans disease settings and supports assessments of high priority subgroups of interest. Flatiron offers Panoramic data across geographies, solid tumors, and hematologic malignancies to maximize use cases across oncology portfolios.

Media Contact

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com