Flashpoint Therapeutics Appoints Barry Labinger as Chief Executive Officer

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashpoint Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of precision-engineered structural nanomedicines, today announced the appointment of Barry Labinger as Chief Executive Officer. With more than three decades of executive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Barry brings a proven track record of building and leading innovative life sciences organizations through critical phases of growth, development, and commercialization.

Barry joins Flashpoint at a transformative time as the company advances its scientific platform toward key clinical milestones. He most recently served as President and CEO of Gilboa Therapeutics, where he led the development of a novel engineered T-cell platform for solid tumors. Prior to Gilboa, Barry served as CEO at Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, where he led the company’s IPO and the advancement of its lead clinical cancer immunotherapy program into registrational trials. During his previous leadership positions, including those at Human Genome Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Abbott Laboratories, Barry established and led major collaborations with industry leaders and helped bring groundbreaking therapies to patients.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry Labinger to Flashpoint. His track record and deep experience in the strategic, scientific, clinical and commercial aspects of innovative therapeutics companies make him the ideal CEO to lead the next stage of growth for our company and the application of our technology to address major patient needs,” said Dr. Chad Mirkin, Co-Founder and Member of the Flashpoint Therapeutics Board of Directors. “I’d like to thank Dr. Adam Margolin, our founding CEO, for his contributions in establishing the foundation of Flashpoint.”

“I am thrilled to join Flashpoint Therapeutics at this critical juncture. Its structural nanomedicine platform is built upon extraordinary science developed at the laboratories of Dr. Chad Mirkin at Northwestern University, and I am confident it will result in groundbreaking new therapies that will make a profound impact on patients' lives,” said Barry Labinger, CEO of Flashpoint Therapeutics. “I’m honored to lead this mission-driven team and work alongside world-class scientific founders and investors to bring new hope to patients and families.”

Barry earned both his MBA and BA from Northwestern University, with concentrations in marketing, finance, and economics. He has held senior leadership roles at Immunex, 3M Pharmaceuticals, Human Genome Sciences, Emergent BioSolutions, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Abbott Laboratories.

About Flashpoint Therapeutics

Flashpoint Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of precision-engineered structural nanomedicines. Our platform enables the creation of targeted therapies that co-deliver optimized combinations of therapeutic components directly to individual cells, enhancing drug delivery, stability, potency, and safety. This modular approach supports a broad range of therapies, encompassing modalities like mRNA, DNA, proteins, and CRISPR. The company’s proprietary discovery platform is founded on nanotechnology research developed over the past decade at the laboratory of Dr. Chad Mirkin, Director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern University. Through strategic licensing and acquisition transactions with Northwestern University, Holden Pharmaceuticals, and Exicure, Flashpoint has assembled more than 150 issued patents and patent applications covering nucleic acid, protein, and CRISPR gene editing therapeutics. The company is funded by key investors, including Beta Lab and CS Venture Opportunities Fund. The company has also established an important partnership with King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), which will advance the technology platform via the Flashpoint-KAIMRC Center of Excellence in Structural Nanomedicine.

For more information about Flashpoint Therapeutics, please visit www.flashpoint.bio.

