First-in-Human Use of CereVasc® eShunt® System in Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Demonstrates Sustained Clinical Outcomes

Compassionate Use Case Reports Continued Symptom Improvement and Imaging-Confirmed Device Patency Through Three-Year Follow-Up

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing novel minimally invasive treatments for neurological diseases, today announced the publication of a first-in-human case report describing the use of the eShunt System to treat medically refractory idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH), formerly known as pseudotumor cerebri.

The case report, published in Stroke: Vascular and Interventional Neurology, details treatment with the eShunt System in a patient whose symptoms persisted despite medical therapy.

Led by Pedro Lylyk, MD, and colleagues at ENERI Medical Institute in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the case involved a 50-year-old man with a history of chronic IIH whose symptoms had progressed despite treatment with acetazolamide and serial lumbar punctures. Following regulatory and ethics approval for compassionate use, the patient underwent minimally invasive endovascular treatment with the eShunt System.

Case Summary:

35-day follow-up The patient reported improvement in headaches, diplopia, and overall quality of life Reduced cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) opening pressure compared to pre-treatment baseline opening pressure Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed decreased optic nerve sheath distension compared to baseline MRI, and gadolinium-enhanced cisternography confirmed CSF flow through the implant into the internal jugular vein









5-month follow-up The patient reported persistent symptom improvement Ability to discontinue acetazolamide and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications Imaging demonstrated maintained device patency









3-year follow-up MRI continued to demonstrate a patent eShunt Implant with sustained CSF drainage The patient reported sustained improvement of headaches and visual symptoms No device- or procedure-related complications, including over drainage, thrombosis, stroke, occlusion, displacement, or subdural collections were observed during follow-up



"The eShunt System offers a novel, minimally invasive endovascular approach that successfully reduced intracranial pressure, alleviated optic nerve edema, and provided sustained symptomatic relief in this medically refractory IIH patient, with device patency maintained through three years of follow-up," said Pedro Lylyk, M.D., CEO of ENERI Medical Institute and Clinica la Sagrada Familia and lead author of the case report.

Dan Levangie, Chairman and CEO of CereVasc, added: "This first-in-human experience of the eShunt System in idiopathic intracranial hypertension highlights the potential of our minimally invasive technology to expand treatment options for patients living with elevated intracranial pressure. By emulating natural CSF drainage pathways without open surgery, the eShunt System is designed to address limitations of current therapies and supports our ongoing commitment to advancing solutions that improve patient outcomes and quality of life."

About Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH) is characterized by elevated pressure around the brain without an identifiable structural cause. The condition is associated with chronic headaches, nausea, tinnitus, papilledema, visual disturbances, and risk of progressive vision loss. IIH affects approximately 1–2 individuals per 100,000 annually in the general population, with substantially higher incidence among women of childbearing age and individuals with obesity. Current treatment options include medication, repeat lumbar punctures, venous sinus stenting, or ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunting, each with associated risks and limitations.

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, employs an innovative percutaneous transvenous-transdural access to the central nervous system intended to enable the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH). The eShunt system concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon and Chair Emeritus of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebrospinal fluid shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt System is an investigational device and has not been approved by FDA or any other regulatory agency for commercial sale. Its safety and effectiveness have not yet been fully established.

