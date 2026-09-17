Firefly Neuroscience’s Evoke™ Platform Selected to Bring Objective Brain-Function Insights to Radial’s AI-Native Operating System for Brain Medicine

– This integration of Firefly’s FDA 510(k)-cleared, AI-powered EEG/ERP technology follows Radial’s August 2026 acquisition of the management services organization supporting Mindful Health Solutions, forming the country’s largest brain medicine clinical network –

KENMORE, N.Y. and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly”) (NASDAQ: AIFF) today announced a strategic collaboration with Radial, operator of the country’s largest network of brain medicine clinics, to pursue the integration of Firefly’s FDA 510(k)-cleared, AI-powered Evoke™ EEG/ERP platform with RadialOS, Radial’s proprietary AI-native operating system for brain medicine.

The planned integration will incorporate objective measures of brain function into Radial’s diagnostic process, helping clinicians develop a more complete understanding of each patient, identify potentially appropriate treatment pathways, coordinate care and track outcomes over time. This integration aims to create a more informed and personalized approach to delivering brain-medicine treatments.

Radial develops the clinical infrastructure, reimbursement capabilities and AI-guided decision-support tools needed to expand access to advanced brain-medicine treatments. Its platform supports the delivery of therapies that include transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”), medications and other interventional approaches, offered across its network of 27 clinics in seven states.

Firefly’s Evoke™ platform combines quantitative electroencephalography (“qEEG”) and event-related potential (“ERP”) testing with AI-powered analytics to provide clinicians with objective information about brain function. The platform is designed to help clinicians identify relevant brain-activity patterns, assess patients whose symptoms may overlap and monitor changes over time.

“Integrating Evoke™ with RadialOS represents a compelling opportunity to place objective, data-driven insights directly into the clinical workflow,” said Greg Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly. “Radial is building the infrastructure required to deliver advanced brain medicine at scale. We believe the combination of its operating platform and clinical reach with Firefly’s AI-powered brain-function technology could help clinicians make more informed decisions, personalize care and objectively measure how patients respond over time.”

The collaboration follows Radial’s August 2026 acquisition of the management services organization supporting Mindful Health Solutions, significantly expanding Radial’s clinical footprint and ability to deploy new brain-medicine technologies across a large patient population.

“Brain medicine treatments are advancing rapidly. It's also true that most clinics are operating on outdated infrastructure,” said Owen Muir, M.D., co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Radial. “Clinicians need better tools to translate emerging evidence into personalized, real-world care. We believe integrating Firefly’s objective brain-function data into RadialOS can help close that gap—giving clinicians actionable information at the point of care and helping more patients reach the right treatment sooner.”

About Radial

Radial supports the country's leading clinical network for brain medicine, expanding access to the world's most advanced mental health treatments. Backed by General Catalyst, its clinical partners now include 27 clinics and more than 100 clinicians treating hundreds of thousands of patients each year, with a focus on high-acuity mental health conditions. This clinical network accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, Tricare, VA-CCN, Aetna, Cigna, United, and many Blues plans. By collaborating with its clinical partners to develop and implement clinical infrastructure, reimbursement tools, and RadialOS, its proprietary AI-guided decision support designed around novel psychiatry treatments like neuromodulation (e.g., TMS), medication (e.g., Spravato), and other interventional therapies, Radial is at the forefront of helping providers deliver the highest quality, most patient-centered and most innovative care, ensuring transformative brain medicine is accessible to all. Learn more at www.meetradial.com .

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") company advancing precision neuroscience, applying AI and large-scale electrophysiological data to give clinicians a more complete, objective picture of how an individual patient's brain is functioning. Firefly's proprietary database consists of over 200,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, which the Company believes to be the world's largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository. Firefly's EEG-based, AI-driven, and FDA-510(k)-cleared Evoke System is designed to support diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, ADHD, and PTSD.

Please visit www.fireflyneuro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits, scope, and results of the collaboration between Firefly and Radial, statements regarding Radial’s business, clinic network, and expansion plans, and statements relating to Firefly's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly's control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor & Media Contacts

For Firefly

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@fireflyneuro.com