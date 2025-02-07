Firefly Neuroscience Congratulates Scientific Advisor, Dr. Christopher Wilson, Recipient of Prestigious UW Faculty of Engineering Award for Work on Superconducting Quantum Electronics

- University of Waterloo’s Faculty of Engineering Recognizes Dr. Wilson with Faculty Research Excellence Award -

- Esteemed researchers and engineers like Dr. Wilson are currently helping Firefly lay the groundwork for an exciting new brain model initiative to be revealed soon -

KENMORE, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, is pleased to congratulate Christopher Wilson, PhD, on being recognized by the University of Waterloo’s (“UW”) Faculty of Engineering for his significant contributions to research and scholarship. The award recognizes Dr. Wilson’s research at the Institute for Quantum Computing (“IQC”) at UW.

Dr. Wilson’s work explores the use of superconducting quantum electronics for both applications and basic science. His research brings together start-ups, academia and defense sectors in Canada and internationally, and he has secured $13 million in research funding from agencies in Canada, the U.S. and Europe since the start of his career.

Dr. Wilson has supervised more than 40 research associates, postdoctoral fellows, PhD students, master’s and undergraduate students, whom he involves in international collaborations. Among his more than 100 refereed publications, 30 high-impact publications have students or postdocs as first authors. His new textbook, Building Quantum Computers, was published by Cambridge University Press in 2024. It was co-authored by IQC past Executive Director, Raymond Laflamme, and IQC PhD Student, Shayan Majady, and is based on their courses on quantum information processing taught at IQC.

Greg Lipschitz, Executive Chairman of Firefly, said, “On behalf of everyone here, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Dr. Wilson on this amazing achievement. In addition to his outstanding contributions to the advancement of quantum science and technology, Dr. Wilson is a vital member of Firefly’s Advisory Development Board. Most recently, he has been collaborating on an exciting new brain model initiative. We are looking forward to providing more information on that in the near future.”

