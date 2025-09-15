FibroBiologics Leadership Authors Opinion Editorial Highlighting Fibroblast Cells’ Therapeutic Advantages Over Traditional Stem Cell Therapies

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced the publication of an opinion editorial authored by company leadership that presents the scientific case for fibroblast cells' therapeutic advantages compared to stem cell therapies.

The article, titled “Fibroblast Cells vs. Stem Cells: A Superior Option for Chronic Disease Therapy,” was authored by Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics, and Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. The editorial presents a comprehensive review of published research and FibroBiologics’ long-term internal scientific studies supporting the advantages that fibroblast cells offer over stem cells in treating chronic diseases, including faster proliferation rates, superior sourcing capabilities, and enhanced immune modulation properties for conditions such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and wound healing applications.

“What we’re seeing is the beginning of a paradigm shift in medicine — one that will positively transform how chronic disease is treated,” said Mr. O’Heeron. “Based on our extensive research using fibroblasts, the evidence is clear: fibroblasts aren’t just comparable to mesenchymal stem cells, they may actually be superior. They offer scalability, effectiveness, and the potential to truly modify disease at scale. This is about building for the long term — a future where therapies don’t just manage illness, they fundamentally change patient outcomes.”

“Our commentary synthesizes the growing evidence base that supports the transition from stem cell therapies to fibroblast-based solutions,” said Dr. Khoja. “Publications and our internal research demonstrate the potential superiority of fibroblasts in clinical utility, safety profile, scalability for clinical use, and potentially improved patient outcomes across multiple therapeutic areas.”

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

