FibroBiologics Files Patent for Methods of Generating Multipotent Cells from Donor Tissue for Clinical Applications

HOUSTON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 275+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the filing of a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering methods of generating multipotent cells from fibroblasts found in donor tissue for clinical applications.

Multipotency refers to a flexible cellular state in which a cell has the potential to differentiate into multiple specialized cell types, depending on the environmental conditions or stimuli it encounters. While stem cells have garnered the most attention on being multipotent, fibroblasts are also considered multipotent and can be directly differentiated into many cell types including chondrocytes, osteocytes, hepatocytes and cardiomyocytes. This patent application broadly relates to methods for generating multipotent cells directly from fibroblasts found in human donor tissues.

“This method provides us with the ability to obtain larger quantities of stable and easily scalable multipotent cells from donor-derived fibroblasts for use in clinical applications,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. “Multipotent fibroblasts also show enhanced ability to form 3D spheroid structures, further expanding their potential across a range of therapeutic and drug development areas.”

Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics, said, “By enabling the generation of stable, multipotent cells directly from donor tissue, this innovation addresses long-standing challenges in the field and opens new possibilities for scalable, regenerative treatments.”

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

