Fertility Market Size to Lead USD 85.5 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Demand for IVF Diagnostic

surpassed US$ 36.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit around US$ 85.5 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034. Stress related to fertility issues, changing lifestyles, and delayed pregnancies are driving the growth of the market.

According to Statifacts, The global

This Report is Readily Available for Immediate Delivery, Visit Here to Explore the Report Sample and In-depth Databook Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/databook-download/8250

Fertility Market Highlights

• Europe dominated the global market with the largest market share of 33.3% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR of 10.9% between 2025 and 2034.

• The assisted reproductive technology segment held a dominant presence in the market Share By 71% in 2024.

• The fertility drugs segment is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

• The fertility clinics segment contributed the highest market share of 65.6% in 2024.

• The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Market Overview and Industry Potential



The fertility market is defined as the capacity to produce offspring, and fecundity is the probability of becoming pregnant via unprotected intercourse per month; this also considers factors like age and ovarian reserve. The importance of fertility treatments is that IVF may help to find the cause of unexplained infertility, also known as idiopathic infertility. Increasing funding for infertility R&D, technological advancements, and high adoption of assisted reproductive technology (ART) accelerated the growth of the market.

An important benefit of fertility treatment is that IVF may help to find the cause of unexplained infertility, also known as idiopathic infertility. In some cases, the problem lies in correct fertilization. This may not be diagnosed until fertilization is attempted in the laboratory. Fertility medicine is taken to encourage the ovaries to produce more eggs than usual.

• According to a report, the total fertility rate was 2.3 children per woman worldwide in 2023. This is much lower than in the past; in the 1950s, it was more than twice as high: 4.9.

Fertility Products Introduced by Prominent Players:

Sr. No. Name of the Product Name of the Brand Product Specification 1. Highly anticipated at-home fertility test kits for men and women Beli The new kits provide users with data-driven insights into their reproductive health. 2. A premium female doctor-formulated supplement line Premom, a leader in women’s fertility technology and Amazon’s Top-Selling Ovulation Test Brand The new supplement line is developed to meet the specific needs of women who are trying to conceive, pregnant, or postpartum. This new line underscores the ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality products that support women’s health at every stage. 3. A private fertility insurance product in the United States and Canada Flora Fertility This fertility insurance product aims to address fertility treatment affordability.

Changemaker Beli Launches At-Home Fertility Testing for Men and Women, Expanding Its Trusted Line of Fertility and Prenatal Supplements

Premom Launches Female Doctor-Formulated Supplement Line to

Flora Fertility Raises $1.5M to Launch Fertility Insurance Product | Femtech Insider

How Does the Increasing Funding for Infertility R&D Drive the Global Fertility Market?

• Increasing funding for infertility R&D: R&D tax credits are available to many biotechnology companies, including those in the assisted reproductive technology field. Private equity investment in fertility clinics has rapidly increased and is leading to unprecedented changes in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). Innovation in in vitro fertilization (IVF) and assisted reproductive technology (ART) has transformed the field of reproductive endocrinology and fertility (REF).

• Technological advancement: Recent advancements in in vitro fertilization, the new stimulation techniques that may increase the number of fully developed oocytes derived during the in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle. Nowadays, fertility technology has moved beyond basic procedures to include AI-driven embryo selection, non-invasive monitoring systems, and advanced ovulation technology. These tools can improve success rates and reduce the financial and emotional burden related to fertility treatments.

Get the Full Market Breakdown@ https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/fertility-market

Fertility Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5,119 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5,672 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 5,672 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 10.8% Largest Market Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Offering, By End user, and By Region Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Which Potential Factors Impose Significant Concerns Related Market’s Growth?

• Limited insurance coverage: Most insurance providers do not generally cover the treatment. Disadvantages in limited insurance coverage include less ROI, the possibility of a crime, insurance is a business, insurance claims generally have lengthy formalities, and not all losses are compensated. It also includes the disadvantages of a predetermined limit, as not all plans come with family coverage, discontinuation, and policy tenure.

• High cost of procedure: Infertility treatment is expensive due to its success rates. IVF is an innovative fertility treatment procedure with about a 50-60% success rate, with the success rate increasing in different cycles. This makes IVF an expensive fertility treatment. IVF treatment is not cheap, and after paying for blood tests and medication, the cost can quickly mount up.

How Big Is the Development of Fertility Platforms?

The development of fertility platforms includes digital transformation in fertility care. Digital transformation trends in fertility care and platforms help clinics hold each one effectively, which include cybersecurity & data protection, automation in clinic workflows, patient engagement & mobile health apps, AI & data-driven fertility care, virtual care, and telemedicine. The increase in telemedicine has made fertility treatment more accessible than ever. Remote follow-up and virtual consultations allow patients to connect with reproductive specialists from the comfort of their home, which reduces the need for travel for those who live far from clinics or have busy schedules.

Digital Transformation in Fertility Care: 5 Key Trends Clinics Can’t Ignore

Latest Innovations and Upcoming Technologies in Fertility and IVF Sectors

Artificial Intelligence is playing a massive role in breakthroughs related to IVF. Several new tools, such as Columbia’s STAR (Sperm Tracking and Recovery), are incorporating groundbreaking AI technology for high-speed imaging to retrieve even small amounts of sperm without the use of lasers or chemicals, which can destroy the fragile specimen. Similarly, the release of AI-driven digital workspaces such as EMA by AIVF is being tailored specifically for IVF clinics. The system automatically streamlines embryo evaluation, offers powerful analytical tools, and communication for increased transparency. These tools are being used to analyze embryo morphology and genetic markers to predict pregnancy viability with more than 95% accuracy.

Other breakthroughs, such as the University of Technology Sydney, have developed technology to help couples undergoing in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). The SpermGuide device mimics the female reproductive tract, allowing for filtering sperm based on DNA stability and motility, which increases their chances of success in having a baby. These many advances from the use of microfluids, genetic screening, and personalized telehealth are all possible due to the use of precision AI. These tools are all working together to assist both scientists and healthcare providers in increasing IVF success rates with fewer cycles of the treatment required, and a more discomfort-free patient experience.

How Big Is the Success of the European Fertility Market?

Europe dominated the global fertility market. Greater consumer education, combined with rising healthcare investments, technological advances, increasing market penetration, remote testing & consultations, and telemedicine gaining traction, and the emergence of AI-based analytics are driving the growth of the market in the European region.

• In April 2025, the licensing agreements with Kebomed Europe and Saesco Medical to distribute its first medical device, Womed Leaf, in Europe were announced by Womed, the uterine health company developing innovative, safe, and effective treatments to free women from uterine pathologies.

Womed Launches Female Fertility Preserving Device in Europe

How Is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in the Fertility Market?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Rising funding for fertility R&D, technological advancements, high adoption of assisted reproductive technology (ART), and increasing prevalence of infertility worldwide are driving the growth of the fertility market in the Asia Pacific.

How Is the Prestigious Move of India and Japan?

• According to a report published in November 2024, $1.25 million in pre-Series A funding from Tomorrow Capital, a venture capital fund with a $100 million focus on early-stage consumer healthcare businesses, was secured by India IVF, one of India’s pioneering tech-enabled fertility platforms.

India IVF secures $1.25 million pre-series A funding from Tomorrow Capital for north India expansion – Express Healthcare

• According to a report published in April 2025, in 2020, the Japanese government introduced measures to reduce the financial burden of infertility treatment and create an environment that facilitates access to care, locating these efforts as part of the government's strategy to combat declining birth rates.

Japanese reproductive medicine under health insurance: A brief review and prospects - PMC

Fertility Market Segmentation:

Offering Insights

• Assisted reproductive technology: The assisted reproductive technology segment held a dominant presence in the fertility market in 2024. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) includes medical procedures used primarily to address infertility. The benefits of assisted reproductive technology are many and significant: hope for fertility, which allows individuals and couples with fertility difficulties to fulfill the longing to build a family, and genetic prevention can avoid the transmission of hereditary diseases.

• Fertility drugs: The fertility drugs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Fertility drugs that aim to stimulate ovulation may help in cases of unexplained infertility. These drugs can enable a woman to improve the chances of conceiving by timing intercourse. They can also reduce the effects of unidentified ovulation issues.

Fertility Market Size by Offering 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

By Offering 2024 2025 2034 Assisted Reproductive Technology 25.92 28.21 68.23 Fertility Drugs 10.60 11.06 17.30

End-user Insights

• Fertility Clinics: The fertility clinics segment accounted for a considerable share of the fertility market in 2024. The benefits of fertility clinics' treatment forms include zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), surrogacy, donor embryos, donor eggs, donor sperm, reproductive surgery, in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and fertility drugs. These clinics provide a wide range of services, including an initial consultation with a reproductive endocrinologist to determine the causes of infertility, ovulation induction, lifestyle modifications, counselling, and support services.

Summarize the pros and cons of using a fertility clinic | Ferty9

• Hospitals: The hospitals segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The benefits of the fertility hospitals include artificial insemination, genetic testing, family planning & education, emotional support, egg freezing programs, drug therapy, adoption, fertility medications, surrogacy, IVF & ICSI techniques, and fertility preservation.

• Clinical Research Institutes: The clinical research institutes segment accounted for a significant share of the market. Clinical trials have revolutionized the field of reproductive medicine and have played a crucial role in reproductive health-related interventions. The ultimate aim of fertility clinical research institutes is to improve clinical practice and improve the chances of people with fertility problems achieving parenthood.

Fertility Market Size by End-user 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

By End-user 2024 2025 2034 Fertility Clinics 23.97 26.08 63.01 Hospitals 9.27 9.77 17.35 Clinical Research Institutes 3.29 3.42 5.17

Competitive Landscape in the Fertility Market

• Boston IVF Fertility Clinic: Can provide the highest level of patient care, stemming from their world-renowned fertility research program.

• INVO Bioscience: Their mission is to help people realize their dream of parenthood by increasing worldwide access to an efficient, effective, and connected experience in reproductive treatment.

• San Diego Fertility Center: Provides comprehensive fertility services and personalized treatment plans.

• Celmatix: Celmatix is creating the transformative women’s health drugs of the future.

• FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC: This is a worldwide leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture media, reagents, and medical devices for clinicians and researchers.

• Carolinas Fertility Institute: Their talent and technology have resulted in extremely high success rates.

See More Related Reports:

• U.S. Fertility Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/us-fertility-market

• Infertility Treatment Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/infertility-treatment-market

• In Vitro Fertilization Market: https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook and In-depth Report Now! https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8250

Fertility Market Companies:

• Boston IVF Fertility Clinic

• INVO Bioscience

• San Diego Fertility Center

• Celmatix

• FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC

• Carolinas Fertility Institute

• Progyny Inc.

• Cook Medical

• LifeGlobal Group (Cooper Surgical)

New Breakthroughs in the Fertility Market

• In June 2025, a strategic expansion initiative targeting the Indian medical tourism market for fertility treatments was launched by First Fertility PGS Center Limited (“FFC Clinic”).

First Fertility PGS Center Limited Launches Indian Lounge

• In June 2025, a new Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship at Fertility Associates of Memphis with the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center was launched by Ivy Fertility, a nationally recognized network of fertility clinics.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250620519965/en/Ivy-Fertility-Launches-New-Reproductive-Endocrinology-and-Infertility-Fellowship-at-Fertility-Associates-of-Memphis-with-the-University-of-Tennessee-Health-Sciences-Center

• In September 2024, an innovative center for in vitro fertilization (IVF) services was launched by MGM Healthcare. The newly established ‘Varam IVF Center’ at MGM Healthcare aims to provide advanced fertility treatments and personalized care, bringing together specialists with state-of-the-art technology and extensive ancillary services all under one roof.

MGM Healthcare launches dedicated centre for IVF services - The Hindu

Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

• Assisted Reproductive Technology

o IVF

o Artificial Insemination

o Surrogacy

o Others

• Fertility Drugs

o Gonadotropin

o Anti-estrogen

o Others

By End user

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Clinical Research Institutes

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook and In-depth Report Now! https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8250



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and customer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.

Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription

Connect with Us

Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

Europe: +44 7383092044

Web: https://www.statifacts.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/statifacts

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor