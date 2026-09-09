Femasys Partners with CapexMD to Expand Patient Access to FemaSeed® Fertility Portfolio

Collaboration provides dedicated patient financing for Femasys fertility solutions, helping reduce financial barriers to care across OB/GYN practices and fertility centers

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide, announced today a partnership with CapexMD to expand patient access to its FemaSeed-led fertility portfolio through dedicated financing solutions. The partnership will support access to FemaSeed Complete, an in-office intratubal insemination solution designed as a first-line fertility treatment, together with Femasys’ female and male fertility diagnostics, FemVue® and SpermVue®, across OB/GYN practices and fertility centers.

“FemaSeed is designed to provide patients with a first-line fertility treatment option at a significantly lower cost than IVF, but we recognize that the total cost of care, including medications and other ancillary services, can still present a financial hurdle for many patients,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys. “Our partnership with CapexMD adds an important financing option that can help reduce that barrier and allow more patients to move forward with care. As we expand access to our fertility solutions, we remain focused first and foremost on the patient and on making earlier, less invasive and more affordable fertility care a practical option.”

“Our collaboration with Femasys represents an important expansion of how CapexMD can support access to fertility care,” said A.J. Rosenfield, Client Relations Director of CapexMD. “For more than 17 years, we have focused exclusively on fertility financing, working closely with practices, pharmacies and patients to help simplify the financial aspect of care. We recognize the importance of expanding access to treatment earlier in the fertility journey, and Femasys is creating new opportunities for patients to receive fertility care in both OB/GYN and fertility practice settings. Our role is to make financing easy for practices and patients alike, so financial considerations do not become an unnecessary barrier to moving forward with care.”

About FemaSeed Fertility Portfolio

The Femasys Fertility Portfolio is designed to support a more complete fertility care pathway, beginning with diagnostic evaluation for both women and men through FemVue, which uses ultrasound to assess fallopian tube patency, and SpermVue, an at-home male fertility screening option that can help identify potential barriers to conception earlier. FemaSeed Complete combines FemaSeed with FemSperm for in-office sperm handling, enabling practices to provide first-line fertility treatment without the need for referral to a specialist or outside laboratory. Together, the portfolio is designed to enable earlier fertility care that is more accessible and lower cost. Learn more at www.femaseed.com and www.femvue.com.

About Femasys Inc.

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide. The Company is commercializing its fertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, together with complementary diagnostic and sperm handling products, in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys is also advancing FemBloc®, its non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control solution, toward U.S. FDA approval, with patient enrollment underway in the pivotal FINALE trial (NCT05977751). FemBloc received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK and New Zealand in 2025, and is being commercialized through strategic partnerships in select international markets. Femasys’ portfolio is supported by broad intellectual property protection and clinical data demonstrating favorable safety, encouraging effectiveness results, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.

Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About CapexMD

CapexMD is a U.S. based specialty finance company dedicated exclusively to fertility financing for more than 17 years. The Company works with an extensive nationwide fertility network of participating fertility practices, provider networks, pharmacies, genetic laboratories, cryobanks, donor and surrogacy organizations and other specialty services. CapexMD financing can cover multiple aspects of fertility care, including fertility treatments, medications, diagnostic and genetic testing, cryopreservation, donor services and other physician-recommended care, and can consolidate costs across multiple providers into a single financing solution. The Company also provides dedicated patient and provider support designed to simplify the financing process and facilitate access to care. Learn more at www.CapexMD.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

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