Feinstein Institutes’ Dr. Douglas F. Nixon Named Fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America

Dr. Nixon will be recognized during an induction ceremony at the IDSA Business Meeting at IDWeek on Oct. 20 in Atlanta, Ga.

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For his contributions to immunovirology research, Douglas F. Nixon, MD, PhD, director of Northwell Health’s Institute of Translational Research at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, has been named a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

For over 30 years, Dr. Nixon has been a leading figure in immunovirology research, spanning clinical research, human immunology, basic virology and molecular biology. A pioneer in the study of human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) – often called “junk DNA” or “dark genome” that does not code for genes – Dr. Nixon investigates their influence on neuroimmunological, neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative conditions.

As the leader of the Institute of Translational Research, Dr. Nixon heads a team whose research aims to accelerate the development of treatments for a variety of diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS, other viral infections and mental health disorders.

“I am honored to be elected a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. This recognition is a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of my colleagues and mentors who have inspired and supported me throughout my career,” said Dr. Nixon. “I am eager to contribute further to the critical mission of the society, advancing research and clinical care in infectious diseases for the benefit of patients worldwide.”

Dr. Nixon has built a distinguished career in immunology and virology, earning degrees from University College London, the University of London, and the University of Oxford. His work spans biotech, academia and research institutions, including Rockefeller University, the Gladstone Institute, UCSF, George Washington University, Weill Cornell, and now at the Feinstein Institutes.

With over 330 publications and continuous National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding for 25 years, Dr. Nixon’s accomplishments include the Elizabeth Glaser Scientist Award, an NIH R37 merit award and fellowships in the American Society for Clinical Investigation, National Academy of Inventors and American Academy of Microbiology. He also led NIH initiatives focused on AIDS vaccine research and HIV cure research, which has earned him widespread recognition.

“Dr. Nixon’s election as a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America is a high honor that reflects his exceptional scientific leadership,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research. “His groundbreaking work in ancient DNA is transforming how we understand the origins and evolution of infectious diseases and is paving the way toward more effective treatments.”

The IDSA is a global community of over 13,000 clinicians, scientists and public health experts who tackle infectious disease challenges ranging from microscopic microbes to widespread outbreaks. Driven by science, a commitment to health equity and a spirit of inquiry, IDSA members work to protect individual, community and global health by advancing the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. Fellowship in IDSA is one of the highest honors in the field of infectious diseases, recognizing distinguished clinicians and scientists from the U.S. and around the world whose contributions continue to move the field forward. This year, the IDSA is welcoming 167 Fellows during its annual meeting in the fall.

Dr. Nixon recently published research in Trends in Immunology that showed the five senses – sight, smell, taste, touch and sound – play a key role in the immune system. He calls this “shared immunity,” and explains that the body can communicate and share immune benefits with others, even across generations. This research significantly expands the understanding of the complex interplay between the senses, the immune system and the environment though genetics and generational evolution, offering potential new directions for future research and the development of innovative therapeutic strategies to enhance immune defenses.

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the home of the research institutes of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Encompassing 50+ research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its six institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health system science, molecular medicine, and translational research. We are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – an innovative field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. The Feinstein Institutes publishes two open-access, international peer-reviewed journals Molecular Medicine and Bioelectronic Medicine. Through the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine, we offer an accelerated PhD program. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

Julianne Mosher Allen

516-880-4824

jmosherallen@northwell.edu