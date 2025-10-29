SUBSCRIBE
FDA Grants Clearance for the First-Ever Technology to Measure “Internal” Mobility in Teeth -- Generally Associated with Cracks and Loose Restorations

October 29, 2025 
REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimetrics, Inc., a dental technology company pioneering quantitative diagnostics, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance for the InnerView® System — the first FDA-cleared technology designed to measure both internal and external mobility in teeth and implants.

Using proprietary Quantitative Percussion Diagnostics (QPD™) technology, InnerView quantifies internal mobility — a mechanical response generally associated with conditions such as cracks, loose restorations, and other early structural changes that may precede failure.

"Until now, clinicians have relied on subjective feel or surface observation in their attempts to evaluate cracks or failing restorations," said Robert Hayman, CEO and Chairman of Perimetrics, Inc. "This clearance represents a defining moment for dentistry. Measuring "internal" mobility — often linked to cracks and loose restorations — gives clinicians new, objective insight into changes that may precede failure."

Supported by more than a decade of research, 30 clinical studies, and 78 global patents, InnerView is the first and only FDA-cleared technology capable of quantifying internal mobility in teeth.

For more information about InnerView and how to bring this FDA-cleared technology to your practice, visit www.innerview.ai or contact Perimetrics at info@innerviewai.com.

About InnerView

InnerView® is a groundbreaking diagnostic system developed by Perimetrics, Inc., designed to measure internal mobility in teeth — subtle changes generally associated with cracks, loose restorations, or other early signs of structural instability.

Using proprietary Quantitative Percussion Diagnostics (QPD®) technology, InnerView captures real-time data to give clinicians measurable insight where traditional exams rely on visual or tactile cues. Backed by 30 clinical studies and 78 patents, InnerView is the first FDA-cleared system of its kind.

* InnerView quantifies mobility. The device does not specifically diagnose or detect cracks or failing restorations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-grants-clearance-for-the-first-ever-technology-to-measure-internal-mobility-in-teeth--generally-associated-with-cracks-and-loose-restorations-302596599.html

SOURCE Perimetrics

