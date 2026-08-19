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Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Notice of Half-Year Financial Results 2026

August 19, 2026 | 
2 min read

Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) will publish its half-year financial results for January-June 2026 on Wednesday 26 August 2026

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers through novel immunological pathways, will report its unaudited half-year financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, on Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

A virtual briefing and Q&A session for investors, analysts and media will be hosted by Dr. Juho Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer and Jurriaan Dekkers, Chief Financial Officer at 08:00 am (EDT) / 1:00 pm (BST) / 3:00 pm (EEST) on Wednesday, 26 August 2026. Webcast registration link: Faron 2026 Half-Year Financial Results

The half-year report, presentation, and a replay of the webcast will be published afterward on the Company's website at: Reports and presentations - Faron

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)

Kare Laukkanen


+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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