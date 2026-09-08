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Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Holding(s) in Company - September 7, 2026

September 7, 2026 | 
3 min read

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Faron Pharmaceuticals OY

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Heights Capital Management, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

San Francisco, California

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

CVI Investments, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

04/09/2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

04/09/2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.95%

11.30%

20.25%

46,154,796

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

9.41%

11.30%

20.72%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

20,394,796

25,760,000

8.95%

11.30%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

46,154,796

20.25%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Convertible Bond

08/02/2027

Anytime until maturity

10,080,000

4.42%

Convertible Bond

12/02/2028

Anytime until maturity

15,680,000

6.88%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

25,760,000

11.30%



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash
Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Heights Capital Management, Inc.

8.95%

11.30%

20.25%

CVI Investments, Inc.

8.95%

11.30%

20.25%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

None

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

04.09.2026

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



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