Faeth Therapeutics Appoints Karen Vousden, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Renowned cancer biologist and Faeth scientific co-founder joins the Board as the Company approaches topline Phase 2 data for PIKTOR in endometrial cancer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faeth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients through multi-node inhibition of critical oncogenic pathways, today announced that Karen Vousden, Ph.D., has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective September 11, 2026.

“Karen helped shape the scientific thesis this company was built on, and she has been a trusted advisor to Faeth since its founding,” said Anand Parikh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Faeth Therapeutics. “Her depth in tumor biology and cancer metabolism, together with her perspective from the board of one of the world’s leading oncology companies, will be invaluable as we approach topline data for PIKTOR in endometrial cancer and advance the program in breast cancer.”

Dr. Vousden is a cancer biologist recognized for her work on the regulation and function of the p53 tumor suppressor protein and on the metabolic dependencies of tumors. She has served as a Principal Group Leader at The Francis Crick Institute in London since 2017. She was Chief Scientist of Cancer Research UK from 2016 to 2022 and Director of the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research from 2002 to 2016. Dr. Vousden has served on the board of directors of Bristol Myers Squibb Company since 2018, where she is a member of the Science and Technology Committee and the Compensation and Management Development Committee. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, the Academy of Medical Sciences, EMBO, the European Academy of Sciences, the American Association for Cancer Research and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Foreign Associate of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. Dr. Vousden received her Ph.D. in genetics from Queen Mary College at the University of London. She is a scientific co-founder of Faeth.

“The PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway is one of the most frequently altered pathways in solid tumors, and I believe PIKTOR is a rational approach to inhibiting it at more than one node with an all-oral regimen,” said Dr. Vousden. “I have followed this work since the company was founded, and I am delighted to join the Board.”

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTH) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients through multi-node inhibition of critical oncogenic pathways. The Company's lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational all-oral combination of serabelisib and sapanisertib in development for endometrial and breast cancer. Faeth was co-founded in 2019 by Anand Parikh and Oliver Maddocks, Ph.D., together with scientific founders Lewis Cantley, Ph.D., the discoverer of the PI3K pathway; Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., D.Phil.; Karen Vousden, Ph.D.; Scott Lowe, Ph.D.; and Greg Hannon, Ph.D. The Company intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, please visit www.faeththerapeutics.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "estimate," "potential," "target," "on track" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s expectations regarding its pipeline and development plans and the potential development of PIKTOR. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Summary of Risk Factors" in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Biegler, SVP, Investor Relations

matt@faeththerapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

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