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EyePoint to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
2 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 to report its first quarter 2026 financial results and highlight recent corporate developments.

To access the live conference call, please register using the audio conference link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hjmg6gw2. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio. A webcast replay will also be available on the Company website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in next-generation bioerodible Durasert E technology. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data across multiple clinical trials and indications, DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Topline data is expected for wet AMD beginning in mid-2026.

The Company is committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors:

Tanner Kaufman / Jenni Lu
FTI Consulting
Direct: 203-722-8743 / 667-321-6018
tanner.kaufman@fticonsulting.com / jenni.lu@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Green Room Communications 
Direct: 850-384-2833
EyePointMedia@grcomms.com


Massachusetts Earnings
EyePoint
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