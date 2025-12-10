Expression Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. David Townson as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Executive Brings Three Decades of Oncology and Cell Therapy Leadership from Pfizer, Novartis, and Bayer

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expression Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular therapies, today announced the appointment of David F. Townson, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Townson brings extensive executive leadership experience from three of the world's premier pharmaceutical organizations and a proven track record of advancing transformative oncology and cell therapy programs from development through global commercialization.

"David's appointment represents a pivotal moment for Expression Therapeutics," said Mohan Rao, Executive Chairman of the Board. "His rare combination of scientific depth, operational excellence, and launch experience across Pfizer, Novartis, and Bayer positions him uniquely to lead Expression through its next phase of growth. David has lived through the inflection points that defined modern cell therapy, and he knows how to build organizations that deliver results for patients and investors."

Dr. Townson most recently served as Franchise Lead for Immuno-Oncology and Precision Medicine at Bayer, where his portfolio included advanced innovative therapies such as VITRAKVI, the world's first oncology treatment with a pan-tumor indication, and HYRNUO, a HER2-mutant treatment for NSCLC recently approved by FDA. At Novartis, he led the CAR-T Program Management Office and played a pivotal role in the development and launch of KYMRIAH, the first FDA-approved CAR-T therapy as well as important contributions to organization's hemophilia brands JADENU and ADAKVEO. At Pfizer, he served as Worldwide Portfolio Director, managing a broad global portfolio and guided cross-functional teams to deliver breakthrough therapies while driving meaningful value to investors. Across these three organizations, Dr. Townson's leadership has contributed to several global product approvals, and successful Investigational New Drug (IND) applications spanning oncology, immuno-oncology, and cell therapy.

"Expression Therapeutics has exactly what the industry needs right now: differentiated science, proven manufacturing capability, and a team that understands how to move assets from hypothesis to human proof of concept with discipline," said Dr. Townson. "My mandate is straightforward: execute with precision, advance programs that demonstrate compelling patient benefit, and build a company defined by operational excellence. The lessons learned launching KYMRIAH and navigating the complex terrain of cell therapy development are directly applicable to Expression's mission. We will scale what works, partner where it accelerates our timeline, and deliver results."

Under Dr. Townson's leadership, Expression Therapeutics will focus on clinical execution excellence, leveraging manufacturing as a competitive advantage, applying rigorous portfolio governance proven at the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, and pursuing strategic partnerships that accelerate development and expand market access.

About Expression Therapeutics



Expression Therapeutics, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a curative gene therapy for hemophilia A and best-in-class cell therapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and neuroblastoma. Our work is powered by proprietary AI-based technological breakthroughs and an integrated 43,000 sq ft GMP manufacturing facility based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit www.expressiontherapeutics.com.

