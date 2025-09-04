Experic Announces the Appointment of Jeffrey Shane as Chief Commercial Officer

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Shane as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Shane brings nearly three decades of experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, including serving as President of the globally recognized equipment manufacturer, Harro Höfliger, Experic’s long standing strategic equipment partner. He has also been a member of Experic’s Board of Directors since the company’s launch in 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeffrey into this role,” said David Wood, Chairman & CEO of Experic. “His distinguished career at Harro Höfliger, combined with his seven years of board service at Experic, uniquely position him to lead our commercial team and support our growth.”

During his tenure at Harro Höfliger, the company established itself as a premium equipment supplier to the biopharmaceutical industry. Under his leadership, the business expanded beyond equipment to offer services supporting clients from development through commercialization via its Pharma Services Division. Recognizing a gap in their offering for a clinical trial materials solution inspired the creation of Experic, underscoring the deep connection between the two organizations.

"Having served on Experic’s Board of Directors since its inception, I have an in-depth understanding of the company’s unique capabilities and its mission,” said Mr. Shane. “I am honored to step into the role of Chief Commercial Officer and look forward to working closely with the leadership team and our talented commercial group to drive the next phase of Experic’s growth."

Experic’s unique partnership with Harro Höfliger brings industry-leading technology to Experic’s state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey, including some of the most advanced capsule filling and inhalation drug development capabilities in the industry. Innovative machine platforms and packaging systems ensure that Experic’s customers benefit from flexible, scalable solutions tailored to their needs.

About Experic

Experic is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company dedicated to revolutionizing pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and clinical trial supply. Established in 2018, Experic offers a comprehensive suite of services, including process development, analytical and formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and clinical packaging and logistics. Specializing in challenging powders and inhalation products, our expertise encompasses capsules, and low-dose dry powder inhalation therapies. Operating from our state-of-the-art, Class A cGMP facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, as well as our Clinical Supply Center facility in Kilbeggan, Ireland, we manage the global delivery of high-quality products, even for expedited projects. Our team of industry leaders brings decades of experience in pharmaceutical product development and clinical trial supplies, ensuring strategic vision and execution for every project. For more information, please visit www.expericservices.com.

