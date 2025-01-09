Exelixis Provides Update on Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting for Cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) for the Treatment of Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced it has been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) for the treatment of adults with previously treated advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET) and advanced extra-pancreatic (epNET) will no longer be the subject of discussion at an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting. The sNDA remains under consideration by FDA with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of April 3, 2025.





