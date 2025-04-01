Exact Sciences Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 1, 2025. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.





First quarter 2025 webcast & conference call details

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET Webcast: The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com Telephone: Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384

International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701 Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

