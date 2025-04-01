SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Exact Sciences Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 1, 2025. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.


First quarter 2025 webcast & conference call details

Date:

Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time:

5 p.m. ET

Webcast:

The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com

Telephone:

Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384
International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701

Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Derek Leckow
Exact Sciences Corp.
investorrelations@exactsciences.com
608-893-0009

Wisconsin Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
COVID-19
Novavax Applies Lessons Learned From Turbulent COVID-19 Experience
March 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong