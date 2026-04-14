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Press Releases

EvolveImmune Therapeutics to Present Update on Lead Asset EVOLVE104 and New Data for EVOLVE T Cell Engager Platform at 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

April 14, 2026 | 
3 min read

Poster Presentation to Spotlight Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of EVOLVE104

Oral and Poster Presentations to Highlight Preclinical Data Demonstrating Ability of EVOLVE Platform to Drive Enhanced T Cell Activity through Integrated CD2 Costimulation

BRANFORD, Conn., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolveImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a new class of multi-specific T cell engagers with integrated CD2 costimulation, today announced that new data highlighting its novel EVOLVE T cell engager platform will be presented at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The conference is being held April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Details of the company's presentations at the AACR conference are as follows:

Oral Minisymposium Presentation #4055:

Poster Presentation #CT079:

Poster Presentation #5594:

About EVOLVE104
EVOLVE104 is a next-generation trispecific T cell engager that binds CD3 and CD2 on T cells and the tumor-associated antigens ULBP2/5/6, which have limited expression in normal human tissues and are found on a number of epithelial-derived malignancies, including urothelial carcinoma and a broad array of squamous cell carcinomas. In preclinical studies, EVOLVE104 has demonstrated compelling single-agent activity and combination activity with anti-PD-1 therapy, the ability to reinvigorate dysfunctional T cells, and a promising safety profile. EVOLVE104 is currently being studied in a first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial in subjects with advanced, relapsed or refractory solid tumors (NCT07217171).

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics
EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-class, multi-specific T cell engagers derived from its EVOLVE platform, which have been inspired by a generation of discoveries in T cell immunology. EVOLVE molecules leverage the power of integrated CD2 costimulation to overcome the therapeutic challenges of cancer cell resistance to current immunotherapies in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers. The EVOLVE platform has generated a pipeline of internal and partnered programs, the most advanced of which, EVOLVE104, is in active clinical development. For more information, please visit: www.evolveimmune.com.

CONTACT: Contacts:
EvolveImmune Therapeutics
Stephen Bloch, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer
860-856-7104
info@evolveimmune.com

Stellar Red PR (on behalf of EvolveImmune Therapeutics)
Tim Brons (Media)
646-319-8981
tbrons@stellarredPR.com

Connecticut Events Data Pipeline
EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
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