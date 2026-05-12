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Evergreen Nephrology Appoints Eugenia Timm as Chief Operating Officer

May 12, 2026 | 
2 min read

Timm's robust clinical, operational, and financial expertise supports continued growth and performance for the value-based kidney care company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology, a leader in value-based kidney care, today announced the appointment of Eugenia Timm as Chief Operating Officer, further supporting the company's mission to improve outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease through scalable, value-based care.

Timm brings over 15 years of healthcare leadership experience, building high-performing teams, scaling operations, and aligning clinical and financial priorities to deliver better care with greater efficiency. As COO of Evergreen, Timm will oversee operations and lead execution across the organization.

"Eugenia's expertise in population health, risk-based operations, and provider networks will strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful results for patients and partners," said Heather Trafton, CEO of Evergreen Nephrology. "As we continue to grow as a company and expand access to value-based kidney care, her leadership will be critical in advancing our operational capabilities and supporting long-term impact."

Throughout her career, Timm distinguished herself as a transformative leader, guiding large, multi-site medical groups and advancing high-performing value-based care models. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Optum, where she oversaw value-based medical group operations for the Los Angeles South region, supporting nearly 190,000 patients.

"I'm thrilled to join Evergreen at a time of strong momentum, following the company's continued success in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's Kidney Care Choices Program," said Timm. "Evergreen is a trusted partner to kidney practices and provider organizations, helping deliver patient-centered care that improves outcomes from delaying disease progression to supporting better care transitions. I look forward to building on that foundation and strengthening how we deliver care at scale."

For more information on Evergreen Nephrology's leadership team, visit: https://egneph.com/about-us/.

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology is a value-based kidney care company that supports people with chronic and end-stage kidney disease and those who care for them. Evergreen partners with nephrologists, other care providers, and payors to offer tailored care that goes beyond just medical need, meeting patients where they are while empowering positive decision-making and offering the services they require to manage their disease. By addressing physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being, Evergreen's team simplifies the complex world of kidney care – building trust and connecting with each patient to make them feel seen and heard.

Operating across 24 states with a network of over 1,000 providers, Evergreen delivers personalized, value-based care designed to empower patients and improve outcomes. For more information, please visit egneph.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries: 

Matter Communications

evergreen@matternow.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evergreen-nephrology-appoints-eugenia-timm-as-chief-operating-officer-302768475.html

SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology

Tennessee People C-suite
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