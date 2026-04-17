Eurofins CDMO Alphora Announces Integration of Advanced Continuous Flow Technology in API Manufacturing

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins CDMO Alphora is excited to announce the expansion of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing capabilities through the integration of advanced, custom-built Continuous Flow (CF) technology to its operations. The company is receiving advisory services and research and development funding support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) for this project.

Developed in-house by Eurofins CDMO Alphora scientists, in collaboration with a local university, the new CF equipment line enables substantial intensification of complex manufacturing processes that are traditionally difficult to scale effectively in batch mode. CF technology provides enhanced process control, improved safety, and greater production agility, resulting in more robust and sustainable API manufacturing.

This milestone reinforces Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and production excellence. With the integration of custom-designed Continuous Flow capabilities into existing API expertise, Eurofins CDMO Alphora is expanding the breadth and efficiency of solutions available to our partners—from early process development through commercial-scale API production. This advancement strengthens our ability to support innovative pharmaceutical programs and reinforces our position as a trusted CDMO partner for high-value, technically challenging APIs.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.eurofins.com/biopharma-services/cdmo/eurofins-alphora/

About Eurofins CDMO Alphora

Eurofins CDMO Alphora, part of the global network of Eurofins laboratories, develops and manufactures small molecule & biologic drug substances and drug products “under one roof” in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Our small molecule capabilities include the development and manufacture of APIs and HPAPIs, oral drug products and API solid-state R&D. Our biologics capabilities include the development and manufacture of mAbs, proteins and ADCs, and Sterile Fill (2026). Established in 2003, our FDA, Health Canada, and Japan PMDA inspected site has over 250 people.

For further information:

Cheryl Young

Senior Vice President, Business Operations

cheryl.young@bpt.eurofinsca.com