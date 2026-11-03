Eureka Therapeutics Appoints Surgical Oncologist Dr. Jennifer F. Tseng to Scientific Advisory Board

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EurekaTherapeutics--Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering safer and more effective T-cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Jennifer F. Tseng, MD, MPH, a nationally recognized surgical oncologist, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Tseng will advise Eureka on the clinical development of its ARTEMIS® CAR-T programs for solid tumors, with a focus on indication strategy and clinical trial design.

Dr. Tseng currently serves as the inaugural Executive Director, Chief Scientific Officer and a Trustee of the Ben and Rose Cole Charitable PRIA Foundation, a foundation dedicated to advancing pancreatic cancer care and research.

Dr. Tseng previously served as the James Utley Professor and Chair of Surgery at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and Surgeon-in-Chief at Boston Medical Center. Before that, she was Chief of Surgical Oncology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she became the first woman at BIDMC to reach the rank of Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. She has built a research program focused on cancer surgery outcomes and is a past president of the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract and the Society of Asian Academic Surgeons. She also served as a Director and Councilor of the American Board of Surgery.

“Eureka’s work on novel T-cell therapies has the potential to address a long-standing challenge in treating solid tumors,” said Dr. Tseng. “I look forward to joining the team and offering a clinical perspective to help advance new treatment options for patients worldwide.”

“Dr. Tseng brings extensive experience in cancer care and outcomes research,” said Cheng Liu, PhD, Founder and CEO of Eureka Therapeutics. “Her clinical insights will help guide the development of our ARTEMIS® T-cell therapies for solid tumors.”

ABOUT EUREKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Emeryville, California, developing novel T-cell therapies for solid tumors. Its proprietary ARTEMIS® CAR-T platform is designed to overcome key limitations of conventional CAR-T therapies by reducing toxicity, supporting higher doses and repeat infusions, improving T-cell persistence, and enhancing tumor infiltration, with the goal of achieving more durable anti-tumor responses. Eureka's clinical-stage ARTEMIS® T-cell programs, GPC3-targeting ECT204 (ARYA-3) for adults and AFP-targeting ET140203 (ARYA-2) for pediatric patients, are in Phase I/II clinical trials for advanced liver cancer. In collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Eureka is also developing ARTEMIS® T-cell therapies targeting mesothelin (MSLN) for pancreatic cancer and other MSLN-expressing solid tumors and GPC2 for neuroblastoma.

For more information, please visit http://www.eurekatherapeutics.com.

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.

Natalie Liu

Investor Relations

510-318-9215

IR@eurekainc.com