Etiometry Launches ADK 2.0 to Support Critical Care Researchers with a Quick Path to Design and Deploy Custom Algorithms to Translate Outcomes Data into Practice

The algorithm development kit, based on Etiometry’s FDA-cleared clinical intelligence platform, is now available to support research and clinical decision making in high-acuity care units

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etiometry, the pioneer and leader in AI-based clinical decision-support software for high-acuity units, announces the commercial release of its Algorithm Development Kit (ADK) 2.0, designed specifically for clinician researchers aiming to develop, validate, and deploy advanced clinical algorithms for the ICU. With the Etiometry ADK 2.0, researchers now have access to the very tools and infrastructure used by Etiometry to secure nine FDA clearances—bringing unparalleled regulatory rigor and scalability to their own research and algorithm development.





ADK 2.0 builds on Etiometry’s established platform, providing a solution that directly meets the demands of intensive care and other high-acuity research needs. This release enables clinician researchers to not only design custom algorithms, but also test them on their own patient data and easily transition them into clinical practice. Unlike other solutions on the market, Etiometry’s ADK 2.0 has been proven as a scalable tool for designing near-real time analytics by being utilized in the development of Etiometry’s own cleared algorithms.

Key Advantages of ADK 2.0:

FDA-Validated Infrastructure : ADK 2.0 utilizes the same platform that achieved nine FDA clearances, ensuring a compliant, reliable foundation for algorithm deployment.

“ADK 2.0 gives clinician researchers the same regulatory-grade foundation that Etiometry uses, allowing them to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure,” said Dimitar Baronov, PhD, CTO at Etiometry. “This release reinforces our commitment of powering a Learning Health System within the ICU by streamlining the path of impactful research to improved clinical outcomes.”

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is the leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. Etiometry has nine FDA clearances and four Health Canada approvals and CE markings. Etiometry is utilized by some of the world’s top academic medical centers as well as leading children’s hospitals ranked by US News and World Report and Newsweek. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

The Etiometry Platform is an end-to-end data management software solution for the collection, analysis, visualization, and archiving of ICU clinical data. It is designed to facilitate the use of all available data to support the anticipation and management of the dynamic condition of patients requiring intensive care. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

