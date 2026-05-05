Estrella Immunopharma to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Global Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESLA; ESLAW) (“Estrella” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19 and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS® T-cell therapies to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that its CEO and CFO will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the D. Boral Capital 2026 Global Conference.

Hosted by D. Boral Capital, this curated forum at The Plaza Hotel brings together executives from emerging-growth public and private companies to engage directly with institutional investors and strategic partners.

Date: May 7, 2026

Venue: The Plaza Hotel, New York, NY

Website: https://dboralcapital.com/conference

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their D. Boral Capital representative.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19 and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS T-cell therapies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. Estrella’s mission is to harness the evolutionary power of the human immune system to transform the lives of patients fighting cancer and other diseases. To accomplish this mission, Estrella’s lead product candidate, EB103, utilizes Eureka’s ARTEMIS technology to target CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of almost all B-cell leukemias and lymphomas. Estrella is also developing EB104, which also utilizes Eureka’s ARTEMIS technology to target not only CD19, but also CD22, another protein expressed on the surface of most B-cell malignancies.

For more information about Estrella, please visit www.estrellabio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s positioning in the evolving CAR-T landscape and the Company’s continued advancement of EB103 and EB104. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc.

IR@estrellabio.com