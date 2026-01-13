Esomeprazole Market to Reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2032 Driven by GERD Prevalence

The Global Esomeprazole Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.08 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.17 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2032. This consistent growth is fueled by the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders and growing awareness of acid-related conditions, driving increased demand for effective proton pump inhibitors such as esomeprazole across both developed and emerging markets.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9014
Global Esomeprazole Market Key Takeaways
Demand remains especially high for esomeprazole tablets, with the target segment accounting for 47.2% of the market share in 2025.
Based on indication, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) segment is set to dominate the industry, accounting for 34.5% of the global esomeprazole market share in 2025.
By drug type, the branded esomeprazole segment is slated to lead the market with a share of 52.4% in 2025.
North America is projected to dominate the global esomeprazole industry with a share of 38.3% in 2025.
Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 23.4% in 2025, is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative pocket for esomeprazole manufacturers during the forecast period.
Rising Prevalence of Acid-Related Gastrointestinal Disorders Fueling Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest esomeprazole market analysis offers insights into major factors driving growth. These include growing prevalence of acid related gastrointestinal disorders, increasing geriatric population, advancements in drug formulations, and rising adoption of generic and OTC esomeprazole formulations.
GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), peptic ulcers, and other acid-related gastrointestinal disorders are becoming more common globally, affecting millions of people. This surge in acid-related gastrointestinal issues boosts demand for effective proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) like esomeprazole.
Esomeprazole is widely used to treat symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and other conditions involving excessive stomach acid. This proton pump inhibitor (PPI) works by decreasing the amount of acid produced by the stomach. Thus, expanding patient population with gastrointestinal disorders is expected to fuel sales of esomeprazole during the forecast period.
Also Read: Digestive Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032
Alternative Therapies and Safety Concerns Hampering Market Growth
The global esomeprazole market outlook remains positive, owing to rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases and growing demand for proton pump inhibitors. However, growing safety concerns and rising adoption of alternative therapies like potassium-competitive acid blockers might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.
Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) such as esomeprazole is linked to several possible side effects. These include a higher risk of bone fractures, nutrient deficiencies, kidney problems, and gastrointestinal infections. Such safety concerns may lower prescriptions and reduce patient acceptance, which can slow overall esomeprazole market demand. In addition, the growing use of older PPIs like omeprazole and newer classes of acid suppressants may also limit esomeprazole market growth.
Increasing Geriatric Population Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 80 or older is estimated to reach around 426 million by 2050. This demographic shift is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of esomeprazole during the forecast period. Older people are more susceptible to gastrointestinal disorders due to age-related physiological changes and increased medication use. Thus, expanding geriatric population is anticipated to propel demand for esomeprazole in the long term.
Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 40% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9014
Emerging Global Esomeprazole Market Trends
Shift towards generic formulations is a key growth-shaping trend in the esomeprazole market. Patent expirations of branded esomeprazole like Nexium have led to the entry of generic versions in the market. Rising adoption of these generic esomeprazole formulations for their cost-effectiveness and accessibility is expected to boost market during the forecast period.
Availability and adoption and OTC formulations will likely support esomeprazole market expansion in the coming years. Over-the-counter (OTC) availability supports self-medication for heartburn and mild GERD symptoms. They are expanding the consumer base beyond prescriptions. Thus, increasing popularity of OTC esomeprazole products is set to boost revenue growth in the coming years.
Growing health awareness is positively influencing esomeprazole sales. Greater awareness about gastrointestinal health and improved diagnostic practices encourage early treatment seeking and higher prescription rates. As a result, the global esomeprazole market forecast looks promising.
Improvements in formulations like delayed release and dual release systems and enhanced drug delivery mechanisms are improving efficacy, patient compliance, and therapeutic outcomes. These advancements in drug formulations and delivery systems are expected to boost growth of esomeprazole market during the assessment period.
Also Read: Omeprazole Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032
Analyst’s View
“The global esomeprazole market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcer disorders, increasing geriatric population, growing awareness regarding acid-related gastrointestinal conditions, and the continued demand for proton pump inhibitors across both prescription and over-the-counter segments,” said a senior CMI analyst
Current Events and Their Impact on the Esomeprazole Market
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Rising Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
|
|
Patent Cliff Opportunities
|
· Description: Patents for esomeprazole have expired in several major markets.
o Impact: This is. opening market access for generic esomeprazole manufacturers and biosimilar developers.
|
Digital Health Integration and Telemedicine Growth
|
Competitor
Insights Key
companies in the esomeprazole market report: - Amneal
Pharmaceuticals - Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries - Viatris - Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries - Reddy’s
Laboratories - Daiichi
Sankyo - Cadila
Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Glenmark
Pharmaceuticals - Torrent
Pharmaceuticals - Aurobindo
Pharma Ltd. - Lupin - Perrigo
Company - Alkem
Laboratories Ltd. - Cipla - Sandoz
(Novartis AG) Key
Developments ·
In April 2025, Aurobindo
Pharma received FDA approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release oral
suspension (10 mg). The product is a generic version of Nexium and is used to
treat acid-related stomach disorders. ·
In June 2024, Glenmark
received FDA approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules (20
mg, OTC). The product is a generic version of
Nexium 24HR and is approved for use in the U.S. over-the-counter market. Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9014
Market Segmentation Also Read: Proton
Pump Inhibitors Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032 Our
Trusted Partners: Worldwide
Market Reports, Coherent MI,
Stratagem
Market Insights Get
Recent News: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news About Us: Coherent
Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer
behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth
insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused
shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made
research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We
are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants,
analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries. Contact Us: Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd, U.S.: + 12524771362 U.K.: +442039578553 AUS: +61-8-7924-7805 INDIA: +91-848-285-0837 ✉
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the esomeprazole market report:
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Viatris
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Reddy’s Laboratories
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Lupin
- Perrigo Company
- Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
- Cipla
- Sandoz (Novartis AG)
Key Developments
· In April 2025, Aurobindo Pharma received FDA approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release oral suspension (10 mg). The product is a generic version of Nexium and is used to treat acid-related stomach disorders.
· In June 2024, Glenmark received FDA approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules (20 mg, OTC). The product is a generic version of Nexium 24HR and is approved for use in the U.S. over-the-counter market.
Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9014
Market Segmentation
Also Read: Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032
Our Trusted Partners:
Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights
Get Recent News:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd,
U.S.: + 12524771362
U.K.: +442039578553
AUS: +61-8-7924-7805
INDIA: +91-848-285-0837
✉ Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com