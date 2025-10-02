Ernexa Therapeutics to Deliver Company Presentation at the Annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced its upcoming company presentation at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa , taking place on October 7 in Phoenix, Arizona, and virtually online.

“We are honored to participate in the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, one of the most important gatherings for advancing cell and gene therapies,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “This presentation is an opportunity to highlight Ernexa’s progress in developing scalable, iMSC therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, and to share our vision for bringing these transformative treatments closer to patients in need.”

Ernexa is one of several leading public and private companies being highlighted for its clinical achievements over the last year at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa conference, which brings together thousands of senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research into cures.

Ernexa’s pipeline includes ERNA-101, its lead cell therapy with a primary focus on ovarian cancer, designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, and ERNA-201, a cell therapy targeting inflammation to treat autoimmune disease. Both programs leverage Ernexa’s proprietary synthetic, allogeneic induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) technology to provide targeted, off-the-shelf therapies with the potential to address areas of significant unmet medical need.

Details about Ernexa’s presentation at Meeting on the Mesa include:

Date: October 7, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Location: Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ, and virtual livestream



Ernexa most recently presented about understanding new opportunities and treatments in the iPSC space at the 5th Annual iPSC Drug Development Summit in Boston. Last month, Ernexa presented new data on ERNA-101 in an oral presentation at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research about how the gene-modified iPSC-derived MSC restores a “hot” immune microenvironment in high-grade serous ovarian cancer.

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa annual conference tackles the commercialization hurdles facing the cell and gene therapy sector, covering a wide range of topics from clinical trial design to alternative payment models to scale-up and supply chain platforms for advanced therapies. The conference features expert-led panels and leading publicly traded and privately held companies in the industry.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

