Ernexa Therapeutics Participates in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment Highlighting Recent Successful Pre-IND Meeting with U.S. FDA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it recently participated in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment discussing the Company’s recent successful Pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its continued advancement toward a first-in-human trial for ovarian cancer.

As part of the segment, Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO of Ernexa, highlighted how regulatory alignment from the FDA on Ernexa’s development strategy for its lead cell therapy, ERNA-101, provides a clear pathway toward submitting an Investigational New Drug application and initiating clinical testing in the second half of 2026. This reinforces that technology transfer for clinical-grade manufacturing is already underway, accelerating operational readiness and positioning Ernexa to advance its synthetic, allogeneic induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) therapies designed to target ovarian cancer and autoimmune disease.

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

