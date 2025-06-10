Eradivir To Present At 2025 Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIO2025--Eradivir Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company that harnesses the power of the immune system to target and treat disease, today announced it will present at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention taking place in Boston, Mass., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, beginning at 4 p.m. in room 153A.

Eradivir’s lead antiviral therapeutic EV25 is currently in a Phase 2 challenge study for the treatment of influenza. Preclinical studies have shown EV25 to be more effective than the current standard of care against all strains of influenza, including pandemic strains, with single-dose efficacy and an extended therapeutic window (up to 96 hours).

EV25 was built on a platform that leverages the immune system to treat respiratory and other diseases simply by switching the targeting ligand to another that binds specifically to a pathological cell. Eradivir is rapidly leveraging its platform and seeking strategic partners to bring a toolkit of small molecule immunotherapies to market.

ABOUT ERADIVIR

Eradivir Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the power of the immune system to target and treat viral infections and other diseases. Its proprietary BAiT platform (Bispecific Antigenic immuno-Therapy) combines the simplicity of small molecule therapies with the efficacy of antibody therapies to facilitate rapid and selective diseased cell destruction. Eradivir’s lead antiviral therapeutic EV25 is currently in a Phase 2 challenge study for the treatment of influenza. For more information about the company and its latest news, visit www.eradivir.com.

