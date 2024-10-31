Equillium Maintains Rights to Itolizumab Following Ono Partnership

Ono Pharmaceutical makes strategic business decision to allow itolizumab option to expire

Equillium evaluating accelerating completion of Phase 3 EQUATOR study in aGVHD to Q1 2025

Phase 2 ulcerative colitis study recently completed; topline data expected Q1 2025

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$EQ #GVHD--Equillium Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ono) has made the strategic business decision to allow its option to acquire Equillium’s rights to itolizumab to expire. The decision was not related to data from any clinical program and there have been no observed or reported safety concerns. As a result, Equillium maintains all of its commercial rights to itolizumab.





“We are very grateful to our colleagues at Ono for the close partnership and support we have received, providing substantial non-dilutive financing that has fully funded itolizumab research and development since July 2022. This enabled us to advance the program through two important milestones – positive interim review from the EQUATOR study and positive topline data from the EQUALISE study in lupus nephritis. We are informed that Ono’s decision was strategic in nature, and that the data we have delivered from these studies met expectations,” said Bruce Steel, chief executive officer at Equillium.

“To date we have enrolled over 150 patients in EQUATOR. At this time, we are temporarily pausing enrollment to review clinical options for the program, including the potential to accelerate our timeline to topline data to early 2025 while preserving registrational integrity of the study. We maintain orphan drug and fast track designations for first-line acute graft-versus-host disease, where currently no drugs are approved. In addition, in collaboration with Equillium, our partner Biocon has recently completed a robust placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of itolizumab in biologic-naïve patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, and we expect topline data from this study also early in the new year,” continued Mr. Steel. “We remain enthusiastic about the therapeutic potential and commercial opportunity for itolizumab, and we are very pleased to maintain our rights to the program as we approach the two most important data events in Equillium’s history.”

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones:

Itolizumab: Topline data from Phase 3 EQUATOR study in aGVHD – potential acceleration to Q1 2025

Itolizumab: Topline data from Phase 2 study in ulcerative colitis – Q1 2025

Equillium believes it has cash sufficient to achieve the above milestones, assuming acceleration of EQUATOR study completion, and is taking operational steps expected to extend operating runway into Q4 2025. With the repositioning of itolizumab as the top priority in the pipeline, these measures include pausing further activities related to EQ101 and EQ302.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of the following novel first-in-class immunomodulatory assets and product platform targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. Itolizumab: a monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases; currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical study of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and announced positive data from a Phase 1b clinical study of patients with lupus/lupus nephritis in April 2024. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited, who also provides commercial manufacturing for the product. EQ101: a selective tri-specific cytokine inhibitor targeting IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15; recently announced positive results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study of patients with alopecia areata. EQ302: an orally delivered, selective bi-specific cytokine inhibitor targeting IL-15 and IL-21 at pre-clinical stage.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

