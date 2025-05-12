Epicrispr Biotechnologies Named Finalist in XPRIZE Healthspan Competition FSHD Bonus Prize

- Selected as one of the Top 8 teams globally and awarded $250,000 Milestone Prize

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FSHD--Epicrispr Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company focused on developing curative therapies, today announced it has been named a Finalist Team in XPRIZE Healthspan FSHD Bonus Prize, earning a $250,000 Milestone Award for its work addressing facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), one of the most prevalent forms of muscular dystrophy globally.

Epicrispr was one of eight global teams selected from hundreds of applicants to receive the $10M Milestone 1 FSHD Bonus Prize, part of the broader $101M XPRIZE Healthspan initiative supported by Hevolution Foundation and SOLVE FSHD. The award recognizes groundbreaking innovation aimed at extending healthy human lifespan and improving outcomes for patients affected by degenerative diseases of aging.

“Being recognized by XPRIZE as a finalist and Milestone 1 recipient of the FSHD Bonus Award is a major validation of our platform and mission,” said Amber Salzman, Ph.D., CEO, Epicrispr Biotechnologies. “Our team is deeply motivated by the urgent need for novel therapies that can meaningfully help patients with FSHD and other epigenetically driven diseases.”

“We designed the XPRIZE Healthspan FSHD Bonus Prize to spark innovative solutions for FSHD that could have ripple effects across aging, muscle regeneration, and healthspan,” said Jamie Justice, Ph.D., Executive Director of XPRIZE Healthspan. “Each of the eight finalist teams receiving this milestone award are demonstrating compelling approaches to address FSHD and push the boundaries of what aging with FSHD can look like.”

Epicrispr’s approach leverages proprietary technology to modulate gene expression without cutting DNA, offering a new class of therapeutics with the potential to precisely control disease-causing genes. Its lead program targets DUX4, the gene at the root of FSHD, with a goal of restoring muscle function and halting disease progression through safe, tunable interventions.

Finalists were selected by a panel of independent judges based on the scientific rigor, feasibility, and transformative potential of their work. Epicrispr will be honored at the XPRIZE Healthspan Awards Ceremony and Investor Summit in New York City, taking place May 12–14, 2025.

About Epicrispr Biotechnologies

Epicrispr Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company pioneering gene-modulating therapies, leading with treatments for neuromuscular diseases. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) enables precise, durable control of gene expression, unlocking first-in-class treatments for previously untreatable conditions. Epicrispr’s lead program, EPI-321 is in clinical trials for FSHD, and the company is advancing additional gene-modulating therapies. Epicrispr also has a research collaboration with Kite Pharma to develop next-generation CAR T-cell therapies. Learn more at www.epicrispr.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize.org.

Investor Contact

Benson Cheng

benson.cheng@epic-bio.com



Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com