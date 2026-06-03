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enVVeno Medical to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

June 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

Live video webcast with Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical, on Tuesday, June 9that 4:00 PM ET

Register here

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, today announced that Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical will participate in a Virtual Investor Closing Bell event on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Berman will discuss the Company's recently reported IDE approval of its enVVe® System, marking a first-ever FDA IDE approval for a U.S. pivotal study of a non-surgical replacement venous valve.

Additionally, there will be a live question and answer session with audience participants. Mr. Berman will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (www.envveno.com). A webcast replay will become available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company is currently developing the enVVe system, which includes a first-in-class non-surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of severe Deep Venous Insufficiency (DVI). The enVVe valve is designed to act as one-way valve, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. As a transcatheter delivered device, the enVVe procedure will be performed under light sedation and should not require an over-night hospital stay.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
NVNO@jtcir.com
(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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