ENvue Medical Appoints Chairman of the Board and New Directors, Bringing Clinical, AI Governance and Capital Markets Expertise to Navigation Platform

Zeev Rotstein, M.D. Named Chairman Following Four Decades in Health System Leadership, Including 12 Years as Director General of Sheba Medical Center

Zvi Joseph and Lior Buchman Join Board, Bringing Amdocs AI Governance Leadership and $320 Million in Executed Financings and M&A, Respectively

TYLER, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced that Zeev Rotstein, M.D., a current board member and internationally recognized health system leader, has been named Chairman of the Board, succeeding David Johnson, who is departing the Board alongside fellow director Nino Pionati. The Company also appointed Zvi Joseph and Lior Buchman to its Board of Directors.

“We believe that Professor Rotstein's decades of clinical and operational leadership, combined with Mr. Joseph's expertise standing up AI governance frameworks at a $4 billion technology company and Mr. Buchman's track record executing more than $320 million in financings and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) give ENvue exactly the depth we need to build on our momentum advancing our navigation and AI platforms,” said Doron Besser, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. “I'm energized by what this board can do for ENvue's next chapter. I'd also like to thank Mr. Johnson and Mr. Pionati for their guidance and support during their time on our board — we're grateful for their contributions and wish them continued success.”

Professor Rotstein spent 36 years at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Israel, including 12 years as Director General, during which time the hospital was consistently ranked among the world's leading medical institutions. He went on to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director General of Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, leading major operational, strategic and financial restructuring during a period of significant organizational transformation.

“Over decades leading two of the world's most respected health systems, I saw firsthand how much precision at the bedside matters for patients and their families relying on every procedure to go right. That's exactly what ENvue's technology aims to deliver,” said Professor Rotstein. “I'm honored to take on this role, and I look forward to working alongside Mr. Joseph and Mr. Buchman as ENvue moves into its next chapter.”

Mr. Joseph is Head of AI Governance, Risk & Compliance at Amdocs, Inc., where he built the company's global AI governance framework following two decades as Deputy General Counsel. He is an independent director and Compensation Committee Chair at Fabric.ai and Brenmiller Energy and holds National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship Certification and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP) US and EU privacy credentials.

“ENvue is building technology that helps clinicians do their jobs more safely, and AI is becoming a bigger part of that every year,” said Mr. Joseph. “I've spent my career helping organizations govern fast-moving technology responsibly, and I'm looking forward to bringing that experience to ENvue's board as the company continues to grow.”

Mr. Buchman is a finance executive with more than 20 years leading corporate finance, fundraising and M&A for venture-backed technology and medical device companies. He currently serves as Fractional Chief Financial Officer at ERBProximo, and previously served as CEO of Integra Holdings and CFO of Orpheus Medical Ltd. (acquired by Intuitive) and Sightline Technologies (acquired by Stryker). He has served as a board director for 12 companies in his career and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“ENvue has the clinical validation and commercial traction that most medical device companies spend years trying to reach. I'm looking forward to supporting that momentum with the financial and capital markets experience I bring to the board,” said Mr. Buchman.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. For example, ENvue is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that the additions and changes to the Board give ENvue exactly the depth it needs to build on its momentum advancing its navigation and AI platforms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Michaela Fawcett, Senior Account Director

PH: (978) 995-4683

envue@kcsa.com