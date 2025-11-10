Envoy Medical Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

Third quarter net revenue was $42 for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

R&D expenses decreased $57 to $2,700 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. R&D product costs decreased $282 from the prior period as we moved from the development phase into the clinical trial phase. Personnel costs increased $282 and other R&D costs decreased $57 from the prior period to support the clinical trials with additional headcount. Increases in other R&D costs were more than offset by lower professional services fees.

General and administrative expenses increased $752 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase is primarily due to increased public company costs of $268 and expenses directly related to the September 2025 offering of $444.

As of September 30, 2025, cash was approximately $3,556. Additional capital was raised post quarter end.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash $ 3,556 $ 5,483 Accounts receivable, net 35 38 Other receivable 19 780 Inventories 1,639 1,708 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 508 887 Total current assets 5,757 8,896 Property and equipment, net 1,116 1,275 Operating lease right-of-use asset (related party) 918 879 Prepaid expenses and other assets 390 488 Total assets $ 8,181 $ 11,538 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,681 $ 1,652 Accrued expenses 5,864 3,713 Accrued interest (related party) - 703 Other current liabilities 13 573 Forward purchase agreement warrant liability 12 472 Product warranty liability, current portion 250 282 Operating lease liability, current portion (related party) 168 143 Total current liabilities 8,988 7,538 Term loans payable (related party) - 18,716 Product warranty liability, net of current portion 1,683 1,771 Operating lease liability, net of current portion (related party) 778 802 Private warrant liability 2,839 - Publicly traded warrant liability 533 662 Other liability 891 891 Total liabilities 15,712 30,380 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Warrants issued to placement agent 130 - Stockholders' deficit Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 10,000,000 shares designated as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 4,126,667 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 23,809,975 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 21,326,609 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 298,116 266,013 Accumulated deficit (305,659 ) (284,734 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120 ) (123 ) Total stockholders' deficit (7,661 ) (18,842 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' deficit $ 8,181 $ 11,538

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenues $ 42 $ 56 $ 166 $ 183 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 203 187 663 585 Research and development 2,700 2,757 7,933 7,708 Sales and marketing 405 394 1,124 1,216 General and administrative 2,442 1,690 6,331 5,381 Total costs and operating expenses 5,750 5,028 16,051 14,890 Operating loss (5,708 ) (4,972 ) (15,885 ) (14,707 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability - - - 103 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability 64 (311 ) 522 (329 ) Change in fair value of private warrant liability (339 ) - (339 ) - Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability (33 ) (426 ) 129 (802 ) Interest expense, related party (471 ) (264 ) (1,590 ) (432 ) Other income (expense), net 5 13 (7 ) (10 ) Total other income (expense), net (774 ) (988 ) (1,285 ) (1,470 ) Net loss (6,482 ) (5,960 ) (17,170 ) (16,177 ) Cumulative preferred dividends (1,265 ) (1,380 ) (3,755 ) (4,110 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (7,747 ) $ (7,340 ) $ (20,925 ) $ (20,287 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (1.09 ) Weighted-average Class A Common Stock outstanding, basic and diluted 21,851,606 18,616,362 21,522,618 18,605,482 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (1 ) (1 ) 3 (3 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (1 ) (1 ) 3 (3 ) Comprehensive loss $ (6,483 ) $ (5,961 ) $ (17,167 ) $ (16,180 )

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (17,170 ) $ (16,177 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 222 125 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount on Term Loans (related party) 1,586 432 Stock-based compensation for services 152 - Amortization of prepaid insurance 738 809 Stock-based compensation 478 409 Change in fair value of private warrant liability 339 - Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability (129 ) 802 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability (522 ) 329 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability - (103 ) Change in operating lease right-of-use asset (related party) (39 ) 250 Change in inventory reserve 68 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3 (127 ) Other receivable 761 144 Inventories 1 (237 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (74 ) 551 Accounts payable 973 203 Operating lease liability (related party) 1 (159 ) Accrued expenses 216 (36 ) Product warranty liability (120 ) (73 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,516 ) (12,858 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (7 ) (1,514 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7 ) (1,514 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on insurance financing loans (636 ) (703 ) Proceeds from the issuance of Term Loans (related party) 10,000 15,000 Dividends paid to stockholders of Series A Preferred Stock (1,820 ) (1,833 ) Payment made for extinguishment of Term Loans (related party) (100 ) - Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock from ATM offering 414 - Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock under employee stock purchase plan 77 - Proceeds from exercise of forward purchase agreement warrants 158 434 Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock and Investor Warrants from registered direct offering 2,500 - Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock associated with forward purchase agreement, net of transaction costs - 1,683 Net cash provided by financing activities 10,593 14,581 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3 (3 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,927 ) 206 Cash, beginning of period 5,483 4,218 Cash, end of period $ 3,556 $ 4,424 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 22 $ 25 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued and unpaid dividends on Series A Preferred Stock $ 1,935 $ 2,277 Financing of prepaid insurance $ 75 $ 843 Issuance of Term Loan Warrants (related party) $ 1,570 $ 1,075 Accrued interest capitalized into term loans payable (related party) $ 800 $ - Modification of forward purchase agreement warrant $ 62 $ 94 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 121 $ 850 Extinguishment of excess warrant liability upon exercise of forward purchase agreement warrant $ - $ 16 Property and equipment purchased on account $ 56 $ - Modification of Term Loan Warrants (related party) $ 1,455 $ - Deemed capital contribution associated with the extinguishment of Term Loans (related party) $ 27,883 $ -

White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical" or the "Company"), a hearing health company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced its corporate and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as well as other subsequent events."The third quarter was transformational for Envoy Medical as we continue to position ourselves to capitalize on the opportunity ahead of us," said Brent Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Envoy Medical, "We extinguished $32 million in debt without the issuance of new equity, substantially improving our balance sheet and eliminating the need to satisfy or service that debt in the future. As a result, our Stockholder's Equity materially improved. We continued to make steady progress in our pivotal clinical trial and believe we are on the right track. Throughout the quarter, we received a number of additional global patents in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. We will continue to expand our position as a first mover and market leader in fully implanted hearing solutions."Lucas concluded, "Subsequent to quarter end, we achieved a major milestone as we received the critically important approval from the FDA to expand our pivotal clinical trial to its final stage. We continue to see strong interest in our fully implanted cochlear implant trial as new patients are now rapidly enrolling in this trial. I am very proud of the progress the Envoy Medical team is making, and we intend to increase our momentum as we finish 2025."For more information about Envoy Medical's innovation pipeline and intellectual property portfolio, visitTo be added to the Envoy Medical email distribution list, please emailwith COCH in the subject line.Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound. The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at:Copies of the documents filed by Envoy Medical with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of Envoy Medical concerning the outlook for its business, productivity, plans and goals for future operations; the ability to obtain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq rules and requirements; the timing and future outcome of its FDA pivotal trial; the ability to raise capital and the amount of capital required to complete the FDA pivotal trial; the Acclaim CI being the first to market fully implanted cochlear implant; the timing and results of activations, enrollments, follow-up visits, data, and clinical trials of the Acclaim CI; and the participation or any changes or delays in participation of any subjects, institutions, or healthcare professionals in such trials; the safety, performance, and market acceptance of the Acclaim CI; the timing and results of the Acclaim CI's PMA submission to the FDA; the size of Envoy Medical's addressable market, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets; and any information concerning possible or assumed future operations of Envoy Medical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Envoy Medical's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Envoy Medical does not guarantee that the events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to changes in the market price of shares of Envoy Medical's Class A Common Stock; changes in or removal of Envoy Medical's shares inclusion in any index; Envoy Medical's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; unpredictability in the medical device industry, the regulatory process to approve medical devices, and the clinical development process of Envoy Medical products; the ability to engage competition in the medical device industry, and the failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner or at competitive prices to compete successfully against competitors; disruptions in relationships with Envoy Medical's suppliers, or disruptions in Envoy Medical's own production capabilities for some of the key components and materials of its products; changes in the need for capital and the availability of financing and capital to fund these needs; changes in interest rates or rates of inflation; legal, regulatory and other proceedings could be costly and time-consuming to defend; changes in applicable laws or regulations, or the application thereof on Envoy Medical; a loss of any of Envoy Medical's key intellectual property rights or failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; the effects of catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other international conflicts; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 31, 2025, and in other reports Envoy Medical files, with the SEC. 