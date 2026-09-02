Enveric Biosciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO of Enveric will deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 14-16, 2026, in New York City.

In the prerecorded presentation, Dr. Tucker will provide an update on Enveric’s recent progress and key development activities, including the continued advancement of IND-enabling studies for lead candidate EB-003 toward a planned IND submission and first-in-human clinical trial. He will also highlight preclinical data further supporting EB-003’s differentiated non-hallucinogenic profile, as well as developments involving Enveric’s EVM401 Series.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 14-16, 2026 Virtual Presentation: 7:00 AM ET, September 11, 2026 Presenter: Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO

During the conference, Dr. Tucker will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners, showcasing the company’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, statements regarding Enveric’s development plans, regulatory strategy, planned IND submission, planned Phase 1 clinical program, expectations regarding future clinical studies, the potential safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, subjective-effect, efficacy, durability, dosing, treatment-delivery or outpatient-use profile of EB-003, and Enveric’s beliefs regarding the relevance or potential implications of FDA guidance, regulatory feedback, new approach methodologies, computational modeling, or other regulatory developments to EB-003 or Enveric’s development strategy. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “proposes,” “budgets,” “explores,” “schedules,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain sufficient future funding for product development, clinical development activities, working capital and other operating expenses on commercially reasonable terms, or at all; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

(231) 632-0002

dirish@tiberend.com

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

(646) 577-8520

cmcdonald@tiberend.com