Enveric Biosciences Reports Positive Preclinical Results for Lead Drug Candidate EB-003

Statistically significant improvements in a preclinical model of severe chronic depression and despair

Support for safe, extended, daily oral administration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced positive preclinical results for its lead neuroplastogen drug candidate, EB-003, in the Open Space Forced Swim Test, a preclinical mouse model of severe depression and despair.

The Open Space Forced Swim Test, a well-established psychiatric behavioral model, is designed to induce potent and enduring chronic depression-like states in mice, leading to reduced swim distance and increased periods of despair-induced immobility. In a study performed by a third-party lab, an oral dose of EB-003 at 30 mg/kg significantly reduced depression-like behavior within 30 minutes of administration. This was indicated by the enhanced distance travelled and reduced immobility of treated mice during forced swim sessions (statistical p-value < 0.01). These results were comparable to the therapeutic effects of Imipramine, an approved tricyclic antidepressant drug.

A repeat study, conducted by the same third-party lab, produced consistent results, confirming 30 mg/kg as an efficacious oral dose for EB-003. The study also confirmed no adverse locomotor effects were observed at this dose.

The study also performed a preliminary assessment of extended, daily dosing of EB-003 to determine any potential safety concerns for chronic therapeutic administration. Mice receiving a daily oral dose of EB-003 at 30 mg/kg for 22 days showed no adverse behavioral, physiological or neurological effects. These observations demonstrate acceptable tolerance to long-term systemic drug exposure and expand the range of EB-003 dosing strategies.

“We are encouraged by these statistically significant and biologically meaningful results in a severe chronic depression animal model,” said Dr. Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences. “EB-003 has now demonstrated strong behavioral efficacy and a clean safety profile in several animal models that are relevant to chronic treatment of severe depression. These data points validate the compound’s pharmacological design and provide strong support for the planned Investigational New Drug (IND) application”

EB-003 is the lead compound from Enveric’s proprietary EVM301 Series, a pipeline of next-generation neuroplastogens engineered to stimulate synaptic plasticity without incurring hallucinogenic liability.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development platform Psybrary™, which houses proprietary information on the use and development of existing and novel molecules for specific mental health indications, Enveric seeks to develop a robust intellectual property portfolio of novel drug candidates. Enveric’s lead molecule, EB-003, is a potential first-in-class neuroplastogen designed to promote neuroplasticity, without inducing hallucinations, in patients suffering from difficult-to-address mental health disorders. Enveric is focused on advancing EB-003 towards clinical trials for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders while out-licensing other novel, patented Psybrary™ platform drug candidates to third-party licensees advancing non-competitive market strategies for patient care. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "proposes," "budgets," "explores," "schedules," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

