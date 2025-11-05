Enpro Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

(All results reflect comparisons to prior-year period, unless otherwise noted)

(*Non-GAAP measure. See the attached schedules for adjustments and reconciliations of historical measures to GAAP measures)

Sales of $286.6 million up 9.9%

AST sales up 17.3%; Sealing Technologies sales up 5.7%

Net income of $21.6 million versus $19.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $69.3 million versus $64.1 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.01 versus $0.94

Adjusted diluted earnings per share* of $1.99 versus $1.74

Strategic acquisitions announced in October advance the Enpro 3.0 strategy and expand critical capabilities in key growth areas within the Sealing Technologies segment

Updates full-year 2025 guidance, including to reflect the contribution of recently announced acquisitions: Revenue growth of 7%-8%, adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $275 million to $280 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share* in the range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Enpro delivered another strong quarter with sales growth of almost 10% and solid profitability even as we continue growth investments in capabilities and strategic initiatives that lay the foundation for future value creation," said Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sales performance was highlighted by double-digit growth in AST driven by strong demand in leading-edge precision cleaning solutions and certain semiconductor tools and assemblies. Sealing Technologies drove a 6% sales increase at strong profitability, underscoring solid fundamentals. Although our operating margin in AST was impacted by increased investments in key initiatives and product mix, the opportunities ahead for the segment are exciting."

Vaillancourt continued, "We welcomed Overlook Industries to the Enpro family on October 8th, and we look forward to completing the acquisition of AlpHa Measurement Solution during the fourth quarter. These two additions to the Enpro portfolio will extend our critical capabilities in biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and compositional analysis markets, two areas where we see opportunities to accelerate profitable growth. Overall, we are delighted with how the organization is executing on the Enpro 3.0 strategy in its first year and confident in our ability to build on this momentum in coming periods."

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions except per share data) Quarters Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change Net sales $ 286.6 $ 260.9 9.9 % Net income $ 21.6 $ 19.8 9.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.94 7.4 % Adjusted net income* $ 42.4 $ 36.7 15.5 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 1.99 $ 1.74 14.4 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 69.3 $ 64.1 8.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 24.2 % 24.6 % *Non-GAAP measure. See the attached tables for adjustments and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures. Because of the forward-looking nature of non-GAAP guidance measures, reconciliations of such measures are not presented. Such non-GAAP guidance measures are calculated in a manner consistent with the historical presentation of these measures in the attached tables.

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results

Sales of $286.6 million increased 9.9% compared to last year. Excluding foreign exchange translation, sales increased 9.1%. Strength in aerospace and food and pharma applications, precision cleaning, improved demand for certain semiconductor tools and assemblies, firm aftermarket performance for general industrial and commercial vehicle markets, and strategic pricing initiatives more than offset continued soft commercial vehicle OEM demand and timing of nuclear orders.

Corporate expense of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 decreased slightly from $10.3 million last year.

Net income was $21.6 million, compared to $19.8 million last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.01, compared to $0.94 in the prior year. Revenue growth and lower net interest expense were partially offset by increased expenses supporting growth initiatives, unfavorable mix at AST, and higher income tax expenses.

Adjusted net income* of $42.4 million increased 15.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024 and adjusted diluted earnings per share* increased 14.4% to $1.99, versus $1.74 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $69.3 million, or 24.2% of total sales, increased 8.1% year-over-year. Higher sales drove the increase, offset in part by increased operating expenses supporting growth initiatives and unfavorable mix in AST during the quarter.

Third Quarter 2025 Segment Highlights

(All results reflect comparisons to prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Sealing Technologies - Safeguarding environments with critical applications in diverse end markets —

Garlock, STEMCO, and Technetics Group

Quarters Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 Change Sales $178.2 $168.6 5.7% Adjusted segment EBITDA $57.4 $55.1 4.2% Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 32.2% 32.7%

Sales increased 5.7% over last year. Excluding foreign exchange translation, sales increased 4.4%. Strength in aerospace and food and pharma demand, firm aftermarket performance in general industrial and commercial vehicle markets, and strategic pricing more than offset continued softness in the commercial vehicle OEM market. Timing of nuclear deliveries also impacted the year-over-year comparison.

Adjusted segment EBITDA of $57.4 million was up 4.2% year-over-year, with adjusted segment EBITDA margin remaining strong at 32.2%. Excluding foreign exchange translation, adjusted segment EBITDA increased 3.1%, driven by sales growth, offset in part by growth investments.

Advanced Surface Technologies - Leading edge precision manufacturing, coatings, cleaning and refurbishment solutions and innovative optical coatings and filter products — NxEdge, Technetics Semi, LeanTeq, and Alluxa

Quarters Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 Change Sales $108.5 $92.5 17.3% Adjusted segment EBITDA $21.8 $19.2 13.5% Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 20.1% 20.8%

Sales increased 17.3%. Growth in leading-edge precision cleaning solutions and improved demand for certain semiconductor tools and assemblies were the primary growth drivers.

Adjusted segment EBITDA increased 13.5%. Operating leverage on sales growth was offset primarily by increased operating expenses supporting growth initiatives and the mix impact of increased sales for certain semiconductor tools and assemblies.

Strategic Acquisitions

On October 13, 2025, Enpro announced the agreements to acquire two strategic assets in key growth areas, AlpHa Measurement Solutions (“AlpHa”) and Overlook Industries (“Overlook”), for an aggregate of approximately $280 million in cash. Both businesses will be part of the Sealing Technologies segment.

AlpHa is a Houston, Texas-based leading provider of liquid analytical sensing technologies and instrumentation for the measurement of key parameters for liquid processes. Upon closing, AlpHa’s liquid analytical sensing and instrumentation solutions will broaden Enpro’s position in Compositional Analysis, a growing area within the Test & Measurement industry.

Overlook, headquartered in Easthampton, Massachusetts, specializes in the design and fabrication of single-use technologies and other critical componentry for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The acquisition of Overlook expands Enpro’s biopharmaceutical capabilities in liquid dose biologics, where more stringent aseptic processing is essential to contamination prevention. Overlook operates within Garlock Hygienic Technologies.

The Overlook acquisition closed on October 8, 2025 and the AlpHa acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the company generated $138.5 million of cash flow from operating activities and $104.9 million of free cash flow, net of $33.6 million in capital expenditures. This compares to $103.5 million of cash flow from operating activities, or $82.8 million of free cash flow, net of $20.7 million in capital expenditures, in the prior-year period. Higher net income and lower net interest expense were the primary drivers of the improvement in free cash flow.

During the third quarter, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, with dividend payments totaling $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Enpro ended the third quarter with total debt of $445.2 million and cash and cash equivalents of $132.9 million, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 1.2x to trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA. Following the completion of the AlpHa transaction, combined with the already completed Overlook acquisition, Enpro's net leverage ratio will approximate 2x.

Quarterly Dividend

Enpro declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share on October 29, 2025. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2025.

Updated 2025 Guidance

Enpro is updating guidance for full-year 2025, including to reflect the anticipated partial-quarter contributions from the acquisitions of AlpHa and Overlook, with revenue growth of 7%-8%, adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $275 million to $280 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share* in the range of $7.75 to $8.05.

Previously, Enpro expected revenue growth of 5%-7%, adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $270 million to $280 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share* in the range of $7.60 to $8.10 per share.

Segment Operating Performance Measure

The segment profitability metric used by management to allocate resources and assess segment performance is adjusted segment EBITDA, which is segment revenue reduced by operating expenses and other costs identifiable with the segment, excluding acquisition expenses, restructuring costs, amortization of the fair value adjustment to acquisition date inventory, and depreciation and amortization. Segment non-operating expenses and income, corporate expenses, net interest expense, and income taxes are not included in the computation of adjusted segment EBITDA. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the segment profitability metric used by management to allocate resources and assess segment performance is required to be disclosed in financial statement footnotes, and accordingly such metric as presented for each segment is not deemed to be a non-GAAP measure under applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in conformity with GAAP. They include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, total adjusted segment EBITDA and free cash flow. Tables showing the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are attached to the release. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share anticipated for full-year 2025 are calculated in a manner consistent with the historical presentation of these measures in the attached tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of these estimates, it is impractical to present quantitative reconciliations of such measures to comparable GAAP measures, and accordingly no such GAAP measures are being presented.

Management believes these non-GAAP metrics are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance and, when read in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate the company’s ongoing operations and performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the factors the company uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements and Guidance

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation, or intention, including the 2025 guidance and other statements that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic conditions in the markets served by the company’s businesses and the businesses of its customers, some of which are cyclical and experience periodic downturns and may be affected by the imposition or threat of imposition of tariffs; the impact of geopolitical activity on those markets, including instabilities associated with the armed conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East region and any conflict or threat of conflict that may affect Taiwan; uncertainties with respect to the imposition, or threat of imposition, of government tariffs, including the significant tariffs announced by the U.S. government in 2025, and retaliatory tariffs announced in response thereto; uncertainties with respect to the imposition of government embargoes and other trade protection measures, such as “anti-dumping” duties applicable to classes of products, and import or export licensing requirements, as well as the imposition of trade sanctions against a class of products imported from or sold and exported to, or the loss of “normal trade relations” status with, countries in which Enpro conducts business, could significantly increase the company’s cost of products or otherwise reduce its sales and harm its business; uncertainties with respect to prices and availability of raw materials, including as a result of instabilities from geopolitical conflicts and the imposition of tariffs; uncertainties with respect to the company’s ability to achieve anticipated growth within the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled markets, including uncertainties with respect to receipt of CHIPS Act support and the timing of completion of the new Arizona facility; the impact of fluctuations in relevant foreign currency exchange rates or unanticipated increases in applicable interest rates; unanticipated delays or problems in introducing new products; the impact of any labor disputes; announcements by competitors of new products, services or technological innovations; changes in the company’s pricing policies or the pricing policies of its competitors; risks related to the reliance of the Advanced Surface Technologies segment on a small number of significant customers; uncertainties with respect to the company’s ability to identify and complete business acquisitions consistent with its strategy and to successfully integrate any businesses that it acquires; and uncertainties with respect to the amount of any payments required to satisfy contingent liabilities, including those related to discontinued operations, other divested businesses and discontinued operations of the company’s predecessors, including liabilities for certain products, environmental matters, employee benefit and statutory severance obligations and other matters. Enpro’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports, describe these and other risks and uncertainties in more detail.

In addition, statements with respect to the anticipated contributions of Overlook and AlpHa and the completion of the acquisition of AlpHa are subject to risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ultimate outcome, benefits and synergies of acquisitions of Overlook and AlpHa and future financial performance, including revenues, cash flows, operating expenses and profitability, involve risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various important factors, including the timing of and any potential delay in consummating the proposed acquisition of AlpHa, the risk that the conditions to closing of the acquisition of AlpHa (including the necessary regulatory approvals) may not be satisfied in the anticipated timeframe or at all and that such transaction may not close; the risk that regulatory approvals required for the acquisition of AlpHa is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement with respect to the acquisition of AlpHa; the possibility of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays in connection with the acquisition of AlpHa; risks that the acquisitions disrupt current plans and operations of Enpro; the risk that the disruption from the transactions may make it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, including retaining and hiring key personnel and maintaining relationships with Overlook’s and AlpHa’s respective, vendors and others with whom they do business; risks and uncertainties with respect to Enpro’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of each transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may arise with respect to the transactions; and the impact of changes in relevant national and regional economies. Enpro does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

Full-year guidance is subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed above, includes the anticipated partial-quarter contributions from the acquisitions of Overlook and AlpHa (which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025), and specifically excludes changes in the number of shares outstanding, impacts from other future acquisitions, dispositions and related transaction costs, restructuring costs and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, in each case subsequent to September 30, 2025, and any incremental impact on demands and costs arising from tariffs announced, or trade tensions arising, subsequent to November 3, 2025.

About Enpro Inc.

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics, and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.

APPENDICES

Consolidated Financial Information and Reconciliations

Enpro Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 286.6 $ 260.9 $ 847.9 $ 790.3 Cost of sales 166.4 150.6 484.7 454.8 Gross profit 120.2 110.3 363.2 335.5 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 78.9 71.7 233.8 219.4 Other 0.4 4.5 1.0 6.0 Total operating expenses 79.3 76.2 234.8 225.4 Operating income 40.9 34.1 128.4 110.1 Interest expense (6.9 ) (10.4 ) (25.1 ) (31.4 ) Interest income 0.5 1.4 3.2 4.7 Other expense (2.4 ) (1.1 ) (6.6 ) (8.7 ) Income before income taxes 32.1 24.0 99.9 74.7 Income tax expense (10.5 ) (4.2 ) (27.4 ) (15.7 ) Net income $ 21.6 $ 19.8 $ 72.5 $ 59.0 Basic earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.94 $ 3.45 $ 2.82 Average common shares outstanding 21.1 21.0 21.0 21.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.94 $ 3.41 $ 2.80 Average common shares outstanding 21.3 21.1 21.2 21.1

Enpro Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (In Millions) 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 72.5 $ 59.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 18.2 17.8 Amortization 57.4 57.2 Promissory note reserve — 4.5 Deferred income taxes (1.7 ) (1.8 ) Stock-based compensation 10.5 9.8 Other non-cash adjustments 7.1 8.0 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (19.7 ) (14.8 ) Inventories 0.6 4.5 Accounts payable (2.8 ) (8.4 ) Other current assets and liabilities (8.0 ) (25.8 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 4.4 (6.5 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 138.5 103.5 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (29.8 ) (18.8 ) Payments for capitalized internal-use software (3.8 ) (1.9 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (209.4 ) Other 0.9 0.6 Net cash used in investing activities (32.7 ) (229.5 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt 680.0 52.5 Repayments of debt (871.6 ) (58.6 ) Purchase of non-controlling interest — (18.3 ) Debt issuance costs (8.0 ) — Dividends paid (19.7 ) (19.0 ) Other (1.6 ) (0.6 ) Net cash used in financing activities (220.9 ) (44.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 11.7 7.1 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (103.4 ) (162.9 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 236.3 369.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 132.9 $ 206.9 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 19.1 $ 25.3 Income taxes, net of refunds $ 33.6 $ 30.0

Enpro Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (In Millions) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 132.9 $ 236.3 Accounts receivable, net 139.5 115.9 Inventories 141.6 138.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43.0 21.3 Total current assets 457.0 512.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 205.4 193.2 Goodwill 906.3 896.2 Other intangible assets 736.0 790.3 Other assets 94.1 99.5 Total assets $ 2,398.8 $ 2,491.5 Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 0.2 $ 16.0 Accounts payable 64.1 66.0 Accrued expenses 122.8 116.0 Total current liabilities 187.1 198.0 Long-term debt 445.0 624.1 Deferred taxes 126.9 126.9 Other liabilities 118.7 113.9 Total liabilities 877.7 1,062.9 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 0.2 0.2 Additional paid-in capital 330.5 319.4 Retained earnings 1,228.4 1,175.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36.8 ) (65.4 ) Common stock held in treasury, at cost (1.2 ) (1.2 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,521.1 1,428.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,398.8 $ 2,491.5

