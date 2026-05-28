EnPlusOne Biosciences Welcomes Biotech Veteran, Jim Weissman, to Board of Directors

Company Striving to Build the New Standard for Enzymatic RNA Synthesis Through Expanded Modifications and Increased Scalability

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPlusOne Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic solutions for RNA therapeutic discovery and development, today announced the appointment of Jim Weissman, a highly respected life sciences executive, to its Board of Directors. His addition supports the company’s renewed 2026 focus on establishing the new standard in RNA synthesis. With Mr. Weissman’s appointment, Paxton Major, Managing Director at Northpond Ventures, will move to a Board Observer role.

“We are focused this year at EnPlusOne on important breakthroughs in enzymatic RNA synthesis, and we believe that Jim’s appointment to our Board will help us continue to lead the way in the field,” said Clare Murray, PhD, CEO. “The simplicity and elegance of our scalable solution address a very real need in the development of RNA therapeutics, and we plan to leverage our strength in novel modifications to access next-generation RNA therapeutics.”

She added, “RNA-driven therapeutics are expected to become the fastest growing modality in the next decade, providing new patient treatments as they move from addressing rare diseases to prevalent indications. This shift will drive significant global demand for RNA, and meeting that demand will require new manufacturing approaches such as EnPlusOne’s ezRNA™ platform, the first fully enzymatic synthesis platform designed to unlock scalable RNA synthesis.”

Jim Weissman Joins EnPlusOne Board

Mr. Weissman is principal of JBW Consulting, advising biopharmaceutical companies on business strategy and corporate development. He serves as an independent director for Cerberus Therapeutics and Telesis Bio. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, serving as EVP, COO, and CBO. Dicerna, a developer of RNA interference (RNAi) based medicines, was acquired by Novo Nordisk for $3.3 billion in 2021. During his tenure at Dicerna, the company expanded its GalXC RNAi platform to support nearly 20 development programs and formed six collaborations with Alexion, Alnylam, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Roche, generating more than $1 billion in upfront, milestone, and related payments by the time of the acquisition. He also supported the company’s financings, including its 2014 IPO. Before joining Dicerna, he was vice president of business development at MannKind Corporation. He previously held business development and marketing roles at Pfizer in Tokyo and commercial and leadership positions at Pharmacia Biotech across the United States, Sweden, Japan, and the United Kingdom. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from Bates College.

“Jim’s experience is exceptionally well suited to EnPlusOne’s current plans for nurturing broader relationships within our industry, from the biggest industry leaders to the emerging growth firms,” said Steven Kasok, Chair of the EnPlusOne Board of Directors. “We greatly value his expertise, which is already enhancing how we evaluate our portfolio of opportunities to partner and collaborate with key industry participants. We look forward to continued benefits from Jim’s engagement with EnPlusOne as we drive our innovative technology and platform expansion.”

He added, “We are grateful for the contributions of Paxton Major, who will remain as a Board Observer. Northpond has provided tremendous support to EnPlusOne, and we continue to appreciate their insights.”

Added Mr. Weissman, “I’m very excited about the significant opportunity ahead of EnPlusOne. From my perspective, the team is in the early stages of a meaningful transformation in supplying the core building blocks to our scientific innovation, one that could drive substantial value and enable profound scientific discoveries to improve human health. I look forward to contributing to the company’s progress.”

About EnPlusOne Biosciences

EnPlusOne is enabling the future of RNA therapeutics. Its ezRNA™ platform is a next-generation enzymatic synthesis technology that leverages water-based, template-free reactions to manufacture high-quality RNA at scale. Capable of incorporating a wide range of natural and modified nucleotides, ezRNA™ is designed to meet the evolving needs of RNA therapeutic developers. Learn more at https://www.enplusonebio.com/.

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

617-407-8778