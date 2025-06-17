Endogenex to Present Data on Endoscopic Procedure for Type 2 Diabetes at American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endogenex, a clinical-stage medical device company dedicated to improving outcomes in individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D), will present results from its REGENT-1 Australia clinical study at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, taking place in Chicago, June 20 – 23, 2025.

The REGENT-1 study assessed the safety and feasibility of the Endogenex Pulsed Electric Field System (the ReCET System) – an investigational, endoscopic outpatient procedure that uses non-thermal energy to treat the inflamed and dysfunctional tissue associated with type 2 diabetic duodenopathy – in the U.S. and Australia.

Presentations at ADA will include:

Pulsed Electric Field Induced Duodenal Re-Cellularization Impact on Insulin Sensitivity and Beta Cell Function: Results From REGENT-1, An Open-Label, Prospective Study in Type 2 Diabetes Presenter: Elif Ekinci, MBBS, PhD, FRACP Date/Time: June 22, 2025 / 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CST Location: West Hall, F1 McCormick Center



Effects of Energy Dosing on Safety and Efficacy in an Open-Label Study of Endoscopic Pulsed Electric Field Induced Electroporation in Type 2 Diabetes (REGENT-1 Trial) Presenter: David O’Neal, MD Date/Time: June 22, 2025 / 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CST Location: West Hall, F1 McCormick Center



“As evidence continues to build around the duodenum’s role as a metabolic control center, we now recognize that many individuals with type 2 diabetes experience dysfunction rooted in diabetic duodenopathy,” said Dr. Chris Sorli, endocrinologist and Chief Medical Officer at Endogenex. “Targeting this pathology is a logical and compelling next step. We look forward to sharing new clinical data with the endocrinology community on a novel duodenal recellularization approach that may hold promise in slowing disease progression.”

About Endogenex™

Founded in partnership with Mayo Clinic, Endogenex is a medical technology company pioneering a new treatment for type 2 diabetes that targets what research now points to as a likely driver of the disease process: a damaged duodenum. The company’s novel, outpatient endoscopic procedure uses non-thermal pulsed electric fields (PEF) energy to treat inflamed and dysfunctional tissue associated with type 2 diabetic duodenopathy. A specialized Endogenex catheter delivers PEF to the mucosa and sub-mucosa duodenal tissue initiating the body’s natural process of cell regeneration. Endogenex’s goal is to restore the gut to a healthier state, helping patients do more than manage their symptoms — and potentially slow, or even stop, their disease progression. By following the science to the gut, Endogenex aims to redefine what’s possible for diabetes care.

For more information – including about the ReCET Study, which is currently enrolling new patients – please visit www.endogenex.com and www.recetstudy.com.

Media Inquiries:

Ashley Biladeau

Biladeau Consulting for Endogenex

ashley@biladeauconsulting.com