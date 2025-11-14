Encision Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter that ended September 30, 2025.
The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.48 million and service net revenue of $46 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.52 million, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $268 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.65 million and service net revenue of $102 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.76 million, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $170 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 46% in the fiscal 2026 second quarter and 47% in the fiscal 2025 second quarter.
"Encision continues to fight the attrition of laparoscopic surgical procedure migration to robotics and is focusing our time and resources innovating in segments where robotics are not a factor," says Gregory Trudel the President and CEO of Encision. Our development efforts are culminating in the completion of a new device for the Ear Nose and Throat space that will deliver new levels of patient safety, surgical performance and efficiency, and significant cost savings to hospitals and surgery centers. We expect the product launch in our Q4 and are assembling sales channels and other necessary resources."
Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instruments that deliver advances in patient safety, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) technology to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.
In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.
CONTACT: Brandon Shepard, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, bshepard@encision.com
Encision Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
September 30,
March 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
71,731
$
257,433
Accounts receivable
761,947
786,471
Inventories
1,468,863
1,483,182
Prepaid expenses
144,331
85,679
Total current assets
2,446,872
2,612,765
Equipment:
Furniture, fixtures and equipment, at cost
2,628,661
2,585,446
Accumulated depreciation
(2,378,645
)
(2,340,689
)
Equipment, net
250,016
244,757
Right of use asset
1,116,454
568,395
Patents, net
161,427
171,890
Other assets
81,990
72,892
TOTAL ASSETS
$
4,056,759
$
3,670,699
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
314,815
$
346,900
Line of credit
31,706
395,964
Secured notes
35,202
44,128
Accrued compensation
199,657
180,850
Deferred Revenue
-
17,401
Other accrued liabilities
147,019
160,274
Accrued lease liability
343,172
430,398
Total current liabilities
1,071,571
1,575,915
Long-term liabilities:
Secured notes
162,249
177,470
Accrued lease liability
958,152
266,212
Total liabilities
2,191,972
2,019,597
Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 16,879,645 and 11,879,645 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, and
March 31, 2025, respectively
24,938,998
24,416,347
Accumulated (deficit)
(23,074,211
)
(22,765,245
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,864,787
1,651,102
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
4,056,759
$
3,670,699
Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
NET REVENUE:
Product
$
1,481,802
$
1,653,820
$
2,974,634
$
3,245,779
Service
46,248
101,568
156,144
140,539
Total revenue
1,528,050
1,755,388
3,130,778
3,386,318
COST OF REVENUE:
Product
805,734
882,886
1,472,545
1,550,520
Service
24,983
44,020
82,441
64,653
Total cost of revenue
830,717
926,906
1,554,986
1,615,173
GROSS PROFIT
697,333
828,482
1,575,792
1,771,145
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Sales and marketing
395,793
458,480
800,394
881,716
General and administrative
358,639
373,405
686,838
725,310
Research and development
201,392
155,515
366,832
294,695
Total operating expenses
955,824
987,400
1,854,064
1,901,721
OPERATING (LOSS)
(258,491
)
(158,918
)
(278,272
)
(130,576
)
Interest expense, net
(11,384
)
(10,598
)
(29,393
)
(16,967
)
Other (expense) income, net
2,042
(746
)
(1,301
)
(679
)
Interest expense and other income (expense), net
(9,342
)
(11,344
)
(30,694
)
(17,646
)
(LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR
INCOME TAXES
(267,833
)
(170,262
)
(308,966
)
(148,222
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
NET (LOSS)
$
(267,833
)
$
(170,262
)
$
(308,966
)
$
(148,222
)
Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average shares-basic and diluted
14,187,337
11,875,145
13,033,491
11,875,145
Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Cash flows (used in) operating activities:
Net (loss)
$
(308,966
)
$
(148,222
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
48,570
42,525
Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options
22,651
25,011
Provision for potential inventory obsolescence
2,569
83,152
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Right of use asset, net
56,656
(6,909
)
Accounts receivable
24,524
74,127
Inventories
11,750
154,520
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(55,968
)
15,935
Accounts payable
(49,487
)
(26,678
)
Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities
5,552
(20,762
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(242,149
)
192,699
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(43,215
)
(42,559
)
Patent and Trademark costs
(11,933
)
(17,359
)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(55,148
)
(59,918
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
(Repayments) Borrowing from line of credit
(364,258
)
(77,834
)
(Payments) from options exercised
-
(1,449
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
500,000
-
(Paydown) Draw on Secured notes
(24,147
)
134,007
Net cash provided by financing activities
111,595
54,724
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(185,702
)
187,505
Cash, beginning of fiscal year
257,433
42,509
Cash, end of six months
$
71,731
$
230,014
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for interest
$
29,393
$
16,967
