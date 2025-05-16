SUBSCRIBE
Ellis Bio unveils SuperMethylTM Max kit for low-input DNA methylation workflows

May 16, 2025 | 
New bisulfite chemistry delivers high-yield recovery and NGS compatibility for challenging epigenomic applications

Chicago, ILEllis Bio Inc, a biotechnology company accelerating innovation in epigenomics, today announced the launch of its SuperMethyl™ Max Kit, the newest addition to its SuperMethyl™ methylation product line. SuperMethyl™ Max was specifically engineered to meet the demands of advanced epigenetic research, offering superior DNA recovery, enhanced compatibility with low-input samples, and a streamlined protocol optimized for next-generation sequencing.

“Low-input methylation analysis has long been constrained by poor DNA recovery and high degradation,” said Diana West-Szymanski, Operations Lead at Ellis Bio. “With SuperMethyl™-Max, we’ve developed a chemistry that delivers outstanding conversion efficiency with minimal DNA damage. The kit will help researchers obtain higher-quality data from every precious sample.”

SuperMethyl™ Max builds on Ellis Bio’s commitment to enabling more reliable, scalable, and accessible epigenomic workflows. Designed to support research in liquid biopsy biomarker discovery using cell-free DNA (cfDNA), cancer epigenetics, neuroscience, and developmental biology, the kit addresses long-standing limitations in bisulfite conversion.

Key Product Highlights:

     Exceptional C-to-T Conversion Efficiency: Greater than 99.5% conversion rates

     Low Degradation: Optimized chemistry supports efficient bisulfite conversion while preserving DNA quality.

     High Library Complexity: Produces libraries with greater complexity and larger insert sizes compared to conventional bisulfite conversion

     Enhanced CpG Detection: Detects more CpG sites with fewer sequencing reads

     Uniform GC Coverage: Delivers consistent coverage across GC-rich and GC-poor regions.

     Low Background Noise: Reduces false positives and enhances signal clarity

     Low-Input Compatible: Validated for 100 pg to 50 ng of cell-free DNA (cfDNA), genomic DNA (gDNA), or FFPE derived DNA

     NGS-Ready: Compatible with major library prep kits and sequencing platforms

     Fast & Simple: Total protocol time of approximately 2 - 3 hours with minimal hands-on steps

The company is currently offering early access to biotech labs, academic labs and core facilities, seeking to pilot the kit ahead of full commercial release. Interested researchers can apply at: https://ellisbio.com/supermethyl-max-early-access.

SuperMethyl™ Max is the second product to launch from Ellis Bio’s epigenetics platform, following the debut of SuperMethyl™ - Fast, which introduced a 7-minute bisulfite conversion time (in a 35-minute protocol) with exceptional performance for standard-input workflows.

About Ellis Bio
Ellis Bio develops high-performance tools for epigenetic and genomic research. The company partners closely with leading investigators to create streamlined, application-optimized kits that reduce technical friction and enable breakthrough discovery across diverse fields of life science. Learn more at ellisbio.com.

Media Contact
Matthew Manobianco
Customer Success
Ellis Bio
mm@ellis-bio.com

 

 

Illinois
