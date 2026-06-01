Elicio Therapeutics Announces Publication in Peer-Reviewed Journal Science Advances Highlighting Potent and Durable Immune Responses Driven by Company’s AMP-DNA Adjuvant Technology

Preclinical data demonstrate robust T cell activation, durable immune memory, and lymph node-targeted mechanism supporting next-generation immunotherapies

BOSTON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed manuscript in Science Advances, published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, describing a series of novel AMP-DNA adjuvant candidates built from the lymph node-targeting Amphiphile (“AMP”) platform technology.

The manuscript, titled “Lymph node targeted DNA engages TBK1/IFN-I driven innate immunity to induce potent T cell responses and durable memory in mice and NHPs,” highlights the ability of these preclinical novel AMP-DNA adjuvants to drive robust, durable immune responses through targeted delivery to lymph nodes and activation of innate immune pathways. This work further builds on the development of the TLR-9-specific AMP-CpG (ELI-004), providing an expanded portfolio of potent lymph node-targeted AMP immunomodulators.

“We are excited to see this work published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal, Science Advances, as we believe it reinforces the breadth and versatility of our AMP platform beyond our initial clinical programs. These data highlight our ability to precisely direct immune activation to the lymph nodes and unlock powerful, durable T cell responses through novel mechanisms, such as TBK1 and type I interferon (IFN-I) signaling. We believe these new AMP-DNA immuno-activators represent a meaningful step toward expanding the AMP toolkit of next-generation immunotherapies across oncology and infectious disease,” said Peter DeMuth, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Elicio.

The findings further expand the scientific foundation of Elicio’s AMP platform, which is designed to enhance immune responses by directing therapeutics to the lymph nodes—where immune responses are initiated and coordinated—while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Key Study Highlights

Superior Efficacy: Preclinically, AMP-DNA outperformed current clinical and commercial benchmark adjuvants in head-to-head comparisons, inducing substantially more robust cellular immunity

Potent T Cell Activation: AMP-DNA elicited high frequencies of antigen-specific, polyfunctional CD8+ and CD4+ T cell responses across tissues

Long-Term Immunity: Durable immune memory was observed for at least nine months, with rapid and robust recall responses upon antigen re-exposure

Validated in Primates: Findings were replicated in non-human primates, demonstrating strong cellular and humoral immune responses in a translationally relevant model

Lymph Node Precision: AMP-DNA targets lymph nodes to create a localized, highly immunostimulatory environment

Distinct Mechanistic Pathway: Immune activation is driven through TBK1/IFN-I signaling pathways, supporting a differentiated mechanism compared to AMP-CpG which activates TLR-9

Preclinical results demonstrated that AMP-DNA adjuvants significantly enhanced both cellular and humoral immune responses compared to unmodified DNA and clinically relevant adjuvant benchmarks. The technology enabled efficient lymph node delivery and induction of a pro-inflammatory cytokine environment critical for adaptive immunity. In non-human primates, AMP-DNA induced strong T cell responses and high titers of neutralizing antibodies, supporting its potential translational relevance for human applications.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of high-prevalence cancers, including mKRAS-positive pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Elicio intends to build on recent clinical successes in the personalized cancer immunotherapy space to develop effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. Elicio’s AMP technology aims to enhance the education, activation and amplification of cancer-specific T cells relative to conventional immunotherapy strategies, with the goal of promoting durable cancer immunosurveillance in patients. Elicio’s ELI-002 7P lead program is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate targeting the most common KRAS mutations, which drive approximately 25% of all solid tumors. Elicio intends to expand ELI-002 7P clinical development not only for treatment in adjuvant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”), but also in neo-adjuvant and metastatic PDAC settings, and for other mKRAS-positive cancers. Off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches have the potential benefits of low cost, rapid commercial scale manufacturing, and rapid availability of drug to patients especially in neo-adjuvant settings and for prophylaxis in high-risk patients, contrary to personalized immunotherapy approaches. ELI-002 is being studied in an ongoing, randomized clinical trial in patients with mKRAS-positive PDAC who completed standard therapy but remain at high risk of relapse. ELI-002 also has been studied in patients with mKRAS-positive colorectal cancer (“CRC”) in Phase 1 studies. The updated AMPLIFY-201 Phase 1 data for PDAC and CRC was presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024 and included a 16.3-month median recurrence-free survival and 28.9-month median overall survival for the full study population. Elicio’s pipeline includes additional off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer immunotherapy candidates, including ELI-007 and ELI-008, that target BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively. For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

About ELI-002

Elicio’s lead product candidate, ELI-002, is a structurally novel investigational AMP cancer immunotherapy that targets cancers that are driven by mutations in the KRAS-gene—a prevalent driver of many human cancers. ELI-002 is comprised of two powerful components that are built with Elicio’s AMP technology consisting of AMP-modified mutant KRAS peptide antigens and ELI-004, an AMP-modified CpG oligodeoxynucleotide adjuvant that is available as an off-the-shelf subcutaneous administration.

ELI-002 2P (2-peptide formulation) has been studied in the Phase 1 (AMPLIFY-201) trial in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors, following surgery and chemotherapy (NCT04853017). ELI-002 7P (7-peptide formulation) is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 (AMPLIFY-7P) trial in patients with mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer (NCT05726864). The ELI-002 7P formulation is designed to provide immune response coverage against seven of the most common KRAS mutations present in 25% of all solid tumors, thereby increasing the potential patient population for ELI-002.

About ELI-004

ELI-004 is a structurally novel, investigational AMP-modified immune-stimulatory CpG oligonucleotide. CpG oligonucleotide sequences are potent stimulators of TLR-9 which induce activation of innate immune cells, and production of supportive inflammatory effector molecules critical for enhancing innate and adaptive immunity. AMP-modification of CpG oligonucleotides promotes several mechanisms which may enhance tumor-directed immune responses: as an adjuvant administered with an antigen to the peripheral tissue, association with tissue albumin promotes delivery from the injection site to the lymph nodes where targeted uptake can enhance action on key immune cells which promote anti-tumor activity; following local injection into a solid tumor, AMP-mediated retention of CpG sequences concentrates immune activation within the target tumor, likely restricting systemic dissemination to irrelevant or toxicity-inducing sites throughout the body.

About the Amphiphile Platform

Elicio’s proprietary AMP platform delivers investigational immunotherapeutics directly to the “brain center” of the immune system – the lymph nodes. Elicio believes this site-specific delivery of disease-specific antigens, adjuvants and other immunomodulators may efficiently educate, activate and amplify critical immune cells, potentially resulting in induction and persistence of potent adaptive immunity required to treat many diseases. In preclinical models, Elicio observed lymph node-specific engagement driving therapeutic immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability. Elicio believes its AMP lymph node-targeted approach will produce superior clinical benefits compared to immunotherapies that do not engage the lymph nodes based on preclinical studies.

Elicio’s AMP platform, originally developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has broad potential in the cancer space to advance a number of development initiatives through internal activities, in-licensing arrangements or development collaborations and partnerships.

The AMP platform has been shown to deliver immunotherapeutics directly to the lymph nodes by latching on to the protein albumin, found in the local injection site, as it travels to lymphatic tissue.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding Elicio’s planned clinical programs, including the timing and outcome of planned clinical trials; the potential efficacy of Elicio’s product candidates, including ELI-002 7P and Elicio’s novel preclinical AMP-DNA adjuvants; the potential of Elicio’s AMP platform technology; the potential for future expansion of Elicio’s AMP platform for the development of immunotherapies across oncology and infectious disease; the potential translational relevance of AMP-DNA adjuvant preclinical results for human applications; the potential expansion of ELI-002 7P clinical development to other indications including neo-adjuvant and metastatic PDAC and other mKRAS-positive cancers; the potential benefits and effectiveness of off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elicio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. Elicio uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Elicio’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including ELI-002 7P; the timing of initiation of Elicio’s planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Elicio’s clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Elicio’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; and Elicio’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Elicio to predict all such factors, nor can Elicio assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Elicio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, and Elicio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026, as updated by subsequent reports and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Elicio as of the date of this release. Elicio does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except to the extent required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com